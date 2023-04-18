12 questions to test your Golden Knights playoff history knowledge

Here are 12 questions to see how much you know about the Golden Knights’ NHL playoff history.

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores on Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (35) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Much has changed since the last time the Golden Knights participated in the NHL playoffs.

The coach is new. The goaltender is different. And for the first time, Jack Eichel will be playing instead of watching.

With that in mind, it seemed like a good idea to remind fans of the Knights’ postseason history with a little bit of trivia.

Here are 12 questions to see how much you remember about the team’s playoff runs. There are a few easy ones that every loyal fan should get correct, such as, “Who is the Knights’ all-time leading goal scorer in the playoffs?” A couple of tougher ones are mixed in, too.

But if you knew Jonathan Marchessault has more playoff goals than anyone else to wear a Knights uniform, you’re off to a good start.

Here we go:

1. Who is the Knights’ all-time leader in postseason points?

A. Jonathan Marchessault

B. Shea Theodore

C. Reilly Smith

D. William Karlsson

2. What is the franchise record for most goals scored in a playoff game?

A. 8

B. 7

C. 6

D. 5

3. Who scored the Knights’ first-ever playoff goal?

A. Jonathan Marchessault

B. Nate Schmidt

C. Tomas Nosek

D. Shea Theodore

4. Who scored the first playoff overtime winner in Knights history?

A. Erik Haula

B. David Perron

C. Brayden McNabb

D. James Neal

5. What was the franchise’s slogan during its first year in the playoffs?

A. Mission: Impossible

B. Welcome to Impossible

C. Impossible is nothing

D. The Impossible Dream

6. Mark Stone set the franchise record with five points in a 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on April 14, 2019. Who also had five points in that game to share the record?

A. Max Pacioretty

B. Shea Theodore

C. Paul Stastny

D. Alex Tuch

7. In the picture tweeted out by Marc-Andre Fleury’s agent before the Western Conference semifinals in 2020, what was written on the blade of the sword going through the goaltender’s back?

A. “Flower”

B. “Doughnuts”

C. “The Dude”

D. “DeBoer”

8. After the Knights allowed four power-play goals to San Jose in Game 7 of their 2019 Western Conference first-round series, who scored in final minute to send the game into overtime?

A. Jonathan Marchessault

B. Mark Stone

C. Cody Eakin

D. Max Pacioretty

9. Who holds the franchise record for most game-winning goals in the postseason?

A. Max Pacioretty

B. Alex Tuch

C. Jonathan Marchessault

D. Mark Stone

10. Who had the primary assist on Ryan Reaves’ goal against Winnipeg that sent the Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018?

A. Tomas Nosek

B. William Carrier

C. Luca Sbisa

D. Ryan Carpenter

11. Which player tallied a hat trick in Game 7 of the 2021 West Division first-round series against Minnesota?

A. Mattias Janmark

B. Mark Stone

C. Jonathan Marchessault

D. William Karlsson

12. What item did Knights players buy for homeless Edmonton people during the NHL playoff bubble in 2020?

A. Hockey sticks

B. Poutine

C. Tim Hortons coffee

D. Pizza

— — — — — — — — — —

Key: 1, C; 2, B; 3, D; 4, A; 5, B; 6, C; 7, D; 8, A; 9, B; 10, C ; 11, A; 12, D