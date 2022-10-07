15 questions to test your Golden Knights knowledge

We’ve compiled 15 questions to see how much you know about the Golden Knights. Most of them should be easy. A few might be real brain busters.

Now that the Golden Knights are old enough to enter kindergarten, there is much more trivia available.

It’s not enough to know who had the first assist in franchise history. That’s basic. (It was Nate Schmidt.)

To truly separate fans from those who are obsessed with knowledge about the Knights, a few tougher questions are needed. For instance, what is the highest jersey number to appear in a game and who wore it? (Hint: It wasn’t Tomas Tatar.)

We’ve compiled 15 questions to see how much you know about the team entering its sixth season. Most of them should be easy, and some could require a Google search. A few might even be real brain busters.

If you got Brayden Pachal (No. 94) as the highest jersey number, then this should be a breeze.

Here we go:

