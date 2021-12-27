2 Golden Knights enter COVID-19 protocol after break

The Golden Knights got some unwelcome news before their first practice since the NHL’s annual holiday break.

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer watch his players during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer and center Brett Howden are in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Monday.

The Knights have been off since Dec. 21 thanks to the league’s annual holiday break. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and right wing Evgenii Dadonov are also in the COVID-19 protocol.

The Knights are scheduled to resume their season Tuesday in Los Angeles.

