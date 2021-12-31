2 Golden Knights games in Canada postponed by NHL

The Edmonton Oilers’ and Calgary Flames’ capacities both are capped at 50 percent because of COVID regulations. The games are expected to be made up.

Two Golden Knights games were postponed Friday because of Canadian attendance restrictions.

The Knights’ games at Edmonton on Jan. 14 and at Calgary on Jan. 15 will be rescheduled. Makeup dates were not announced. The Knights have already had two home games against Los Angeles and Colorado postponed.

The Oilers’ and Flames’ capacities both are capped at 50 percent because of COVID-19 regulations. The NHL said it will plan to make up games when those restrictions are eased or no longer in effect.

