2 Golden Knights games in Canada postponed by NHL

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2021 - 12:54 pm
 
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) skates with the puck followed by right wing Mark ...
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) skates with the puck followed by right wing Mark Stone (61) and Flyers center Patrick Brown (38) during the first period of a NHL hockey game on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Two Golden Knights games were postponed Friday because of Canadian attendance restrictions.

The Knights’ games at Edmonton on Jan. 14 and at Calgary on Jan. 15 will be rescheduled. Makeup dates were not announced. The Knights have already had two home games against Los Angeles and Colorado postponed.

The Oilers’ and Flames’ capacities both are capped at 50 percent because of COVID-19 regulations. The NHL said it will plan to make up games when those restrictions are eased or no longer in effect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

