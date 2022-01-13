56°F
2 Golden Knights named to Pacific Division All-Star team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2022 - 3:58 pm
 
Updated January 13, 2022 - 4:00 pm
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) takes a shot on goal during the third period of ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) takes a shot on goal during the third period of a NHL hockey game against the Flyers on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) fights for position near the net with Toronto Maple L ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) fights for position near the net with Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) as Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) watches the action during the first period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack ...
Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the third period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates with the puck past Winnipeg Jets defensem ...
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates with the puck past Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer waits to see if their third goal is counted versus the C ...
Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer waits to see if their third goal is counted versus the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Two Golden Knights players were named to the Pacific Division All-Star team Thursday as part of All-Star Weekend on Feb. 4 and 5 at T-Mobile Arena.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forward Mark Stone made the squad. It was announced Tuesday that coach Pete DeBoer will coach the Pacific Division.

It will be Pietrangelo’s third All-Star Game and Stone’s first.

The All-Star skills competition will take place at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and air on ESPN. The All-Star Game will start at noon Feb. 5 and be televised on KTNV-13.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

