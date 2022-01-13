2 Golden Knights named to Pacific Division All-Star team
Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forward Mark Stone were named to the Pacific Division All-Star team as part of All-Star Weekend on Feb. 4 and 5 at T-Mobile Arena.
Two Golden Knights players were named to the Pacific Division All-Star team Thursday as part of All-Star Weekend on Feb. 4 and 5 at T-Mobile Arena.
Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forward Mark Stone made the squad. It was announced Tuesday that coach Pete DeBoer will coach the Pacific Division.
It will be Pietrangelo’s third All-Star Game and Stone’s first.
The All-Star skills competition will take place at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and air on ESPN. The All-Star Game will start at noon Feb. 5 and be televised on KTNV-13.
