2 Golden Knights players, coach enter NHL’s COVID protocol

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Golden Knights will be down two players and an assistant coach Monday against the Minnesota Wild.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud, right wing Michael Amadio and assistant coach Ryan McGill entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol between the Knights’ morning skate and their game.

The team is already without regulars Alec Martinez and Brayden McNabb on the blue line. Defenseman Derrick Pouliot was also picked up off waivers by the Seattle Kraken on Monday after playing in the Knights’ past two games.

Defenseman Zack Hayes will make his NHL debut in Whitecloud’s place. The 22-year-old has eight points in 40 games with the Silver Knights this season. Right wing Jonas Rondbjerg was called up to replace Amadio.

