72°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Golden Knights

2 Golden Knights players, coach enter NHL’s COVID protocol

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2022 - 4:56 pm
 
Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (10) skate ...
Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (10) skate for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Golden Knights will be down two players and an assistant coach Monday against the Minnesota Wild.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud, right wing Michael Amadio and assistant coach Ryan McGill entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol between the Knights’ morning skate and their game.

The team is already without regulars Alec Martinez and Brayden McNabb on the blue line. Defenseman Derrick Pouliot was also picked up off waivers by the Seattle Kraken on Monday after playing in the Knights’ past two games.

Defenseman Zack Hayes will make his NHL debut in Whitecloud’s place. The 22-year-old has eight points in 40 games with the Silver Knights this season. Right wing Jonas Rondbjerg was called up to replace Amadio.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders sign a new quarterback
Raiders sign a new quarterback
2
2 freeway-related projects set to start this year in Las Vegas Valley
2 freeway-related projects set to start this year in Las Vegas Valley
3
Marc-Andre Fleury traded to Wild before Golden Knights game
Marc-Andre Fleury traded to Wild before Golden Knights game
4
Kaskade wins $8M in Kaos lawsuit
Kaskade wins $8M in Kaos lawsuit
5
Golden Knights trade underachieving forward to Ducks
Golden Knights trade underachieving forward to Ducks
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST