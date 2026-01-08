2 injured Golden Knights nearing return as team hosts Blue Jackets

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill and defenseman Shea Theodore won’t play in Thursday’s game, but they were on the ice for Thursday’s morning skate.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) looks up at a replay during the second period of Game 5 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Vegas Golden Knights (18-11-12) had familiar faces and potential reinforcements for the second-half of the season on the ice for the morning skate before Thursday’s 7 p.m. game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-17-7) at T-Mobile Arena.

Defenseman Shea Theodore was skating in a red noncontact jersey, and Adin Hill was rotating with the goaltenders.

Theodore has been sidelined with an upper-body injury. Hill hasn’t played since suffering a lower-body injury Oct. 20.

Neither will play Thursday, but their presence is a good sign for a short-handed team that has limped to the halfway point in the season, barely maintaining its hold on first place in the Pacific Division.

“I can’t tell you what their (return) date is,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “But they’re getting closer.”

That will be welcome news for a team that had dropped eight of nine before a 4-3 overtime victory in Winnipeg on Tuesday in which the Knights rallied from a 2-0 deficit.

It doesn’t mean the Knights have snapped out of their funk, but it was a good sign for a scuffling team looking for answers.

“I think it can be a huge positive, especially the way it happened and how it materialized,” Cassidy said. “We’re down two goals on the road, second goal was a shot from distance, which has been happening to us. But we fought back. It was a physical game, and we had to answer the bell a couple times.”

One area Cassidy was particularly pleased with was the team’s checking, which he thought improved throughout the game.

“You never know when you look back at the end of the year and think, ‘That’s where we turned the corner,’” Cassidy said. “You just hope you do turn the corner.”

The Knights will try to string together another solid performance Thursday and start streaking in the other direction.

“Overall, I think our team is happy and in a good mood,” forward Ivan Barbashev said. “Hopefully some things are going to turn around.”

