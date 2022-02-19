2 injured Golden Knights players begin skating again

Two Golden Knights players started the process of returning to the lineup Saturday before the rest of the team practiced at City National Arena.

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) reaches to save while defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) watch the puck from behind during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) saves a Canadiens shot on goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Two injured Golden Knights players are skating as they work to return to the lineup.

Coach Pete DeBoer said defenseman Zach Whitecloud and goaltender Robin Lehner skated Saturday, though neither practiced with the team. Neither will play Sunday against the San Jose Sharks, DeBoer said.

Whitecloud hasn’t played since Jan. 29 because of a broken bone in his foot. Lehner has missed the Knights’ past two games with an upper-body injury.

Center Nolan Patrick didn’t skate Saturday but was around the team at City National Arena. DeBoer said that was a “good sign” after Patrick took center Nathan MacKinnon’s shoulder to his face in Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Defenseman Alec Martinez was not with the Knights on Saturday. DeBoer said Friday that Martinez was “seeing specialists” as he works his way back from a facial laceration and COVID-19.

