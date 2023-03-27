54°F
Golden Knights

2 injured Knights players not expected to play this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2023 - 12:44 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates with goaltender Logan Thompson (36 ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates with goaltender Logan Thompson (36) after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Goaltender Logan Thompson and left wing Reilly Smith did not practice with the Golden Knights on Monday, and coach Bruce Cassidy said he does not expect them to play this week.

Thompson and Smith suffered lower-body injuries in Thursday’s win at the Calgary Flames. They sat out Saturday’s win at the Edmonton Oilers. The Knights play the Oilers again Tuesday, face San Jose on Thursday and host Minnesota on Saturday.

Also, defenseman Alec Martinez was back at practice Monday after missing the previous game for personal reasons. Cassidy said Martinez will play Tuesday.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

