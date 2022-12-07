56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Golden Knights

2 key Golden Knights players will miss Rangers game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2022 - 11:57 am
 
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings with de ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings with defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and center Jack Eichel won’t play Wednesday night against the New York Rangers at T-Mobile Arena.

Cassidy said there remains no timeline for Pietrangelo (personal reasons) to return. The 32-year-old is tied for second on the team in scoring with 21 points. He has missed the past four games.

“We’re working with Alex and supporting him,” Cassidy said. “When he’s ready, he’ll come back.”

Eichel missed Monday’s game against the Boston Bruins with a lower-body injury and is considered day to day. He leads the Knights in goals (13) and points (29).

“He’s feeling better,” Cassidy said. “That’s a positive.”

The Knights also will be without Brett Howden, who is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Cassidy said Howden hasn’t started skating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos buys more land for $55M, plans another resort
Station Casinos buys more land for $55M, plans another resort
2
Kenny Lee’s blood alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in fatal crash, report says
Kenny Lee’s blood alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in fatal crash, report says
3
CARTOONS: Donald Trump is like this cartoon character
CARTOONS: Donald Trump is like this cartoon character
4
2022 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
5
2022 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST