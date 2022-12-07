2 key Golden Knights players will miss Rangers game

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and center Jack Eichel won’t play Wednesday night against the New York Rangers at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings with defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cassidy said there remains no timeline for Pietrangelo (personal reasons) to return. The 32-year-old is tied for second on the team in scoring with 21 points. He has missed the past four games.

“We’re working with Alex and supporting him,” Cassidy said. “When he’s ready, he’ll come back.”

Eichel missed Monday’s game against the Boston Bruins with a lower-body injury and is considered day to day. He leads the Knights in goals (13) and points (29).

“He’s feeling better,” Cassidy said. “That’s a positive.”

The Knights also will be without Brett Howden, who is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Cassidy said Howden hasn’t started skating.

