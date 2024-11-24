3 takeaways: 2nd-period deluge propels Knights past Canadiens

The Golden Knights scored five goals in the second period en route to an easy victory over the Canadiens on Saturday in Montreal.

Knights to miss reunion with former forward due to 5-game suspension

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St-Louis, right, and assistant coach Trevor Letowski, left, and players look on from the bench during third period NHL hockey action against the Vegas Golden Knights in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) is congratulated by teammate Ivan Barbashev (49) following their win over the Montreal Canadiens in an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) celebrates with teammates Callahan Burke (68) and Ivan Barbashev (49) after a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrates with teammates Jack Eichel (9) and Callahan Burke after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault looks on after being scored on for the fifth time by the Vegas Golden Knights during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Kirby Dach (77) moves in on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights Keegan Kolesar (55) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault as Canadiens' Arber Xhekaj (72) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield (13) tries to knock down a loose puck as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill and Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak (6) look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) stops Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki (14) as Knights' Noah Hanifin (15) defends during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save as Montreal Canadiens' Lucas Condotta (82) and Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) move in during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault makes a save as Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) and Canadiens' David Savard (58) look for the rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) takes a shot on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault looks back on his net after being scored on by Vegas Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev, not shown, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights were due for a goal at some point.

They got one. Then came two, three, four and five.

The Knights found the back of the net five times in the second period, three of them coming in a two-minute span, as they cruised to a 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday.

Eleven players registered a point in the frame, tying a franchise record. Center Jack Eichel, left wing Ivan Barbashev and defenseman Noah Hanifin had two points each in the period.

Right wing Cal Burke, 29, scored his first NHL goal, and center Tomas Hertl scored for the Knights (13-6-2), who improved to 2-1-0 during a season-long five-game road trip. Goaltender Adin Hill carried a shutout into the third period and finished with 15 saves.

The Knights peppered Montreal goaltender Sam Montembeault with 12 shots in the first period, but the goalie stood tall. Montembeault was coming off a 30-save shutout at home against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

The dam broke in the second period.

Hertl opened the scoring at 4:39 of the frame when defenseman Brayden McNabb found him for a one-timer at the far post.

The Knights added three goals in a span of 2:17. Burke scored at 8:18 on a one-timer from the slot, then Barbashev scored 51 seconds later on a give-and-go with Eichel. Left wing Tanner Pearson finished a drop pass from Hanifin 1:26 later to make it 4-0.

Right wing Keegan Kolesar capped off the frame at 17:02 to make it 5-0.

The Knights outshot Montreal 13-2 in the second period, tying a team record for fewest shots allowed in a period while on the road.

Montreal (7-11-2) got two goals back in the third, but the Knights had already eased off the gas.

The Knights return to the U.S. to continue their road trip Monday in Philadelphia.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Eichel’s pace

It was another night at the office for the Knights’ No. 1 center.

Eichel had a goal and two assists to push him over 30 points, becoming the fastest player in Knights history to reach that mark.

The center scored for the second straight game with a garbage-time goal with 1:48 remaining.

Eichel reached the 25-assist mark, joining Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon as the only skaters to hit that number at this point in the season. Eichel is 12 assists from tying his total of 37 last season.

2. Burke playing well

Since making his Knights debut Wednesday in Toronto, Burke has been noticeable.

His ability to hang on to the puck was a strength during training camp. He’s shown assertiveness with the puck on his stick. He’s not afraid to shoot it. That play was rewarded when Burke was moved to the top line in the second period.

Moments later, he scored his goal.

Burke was recalled from the Silver Knights because they’ve needed a 12th forward with captain Mark Stone still day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He’s making the most of his opportunity right now.

3. Hague’s return

Defenseman Nic Hague returned to the lineup after missing the past eight games with an undisclosed injury.

It’s unclear if the injury was related to a lower-body ailment that kept Hague out from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1. Hague returned for the Nov. 2 game against Utah but hadn’t played since.

Hague’s return stabilizes the Knights’ blue line to an extent. They were without Alex Pietrangelo (upper body) for the second straight game, and he remains day-to-day. Hague had one shot in 15:09.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.