3 burning questions Golden Knights must answer in the offseason

Among the decisions facing the Golden Knights in the offseason is which free agents to re-sign. One of them is Original Misfit Reilly Smith, who wants to stay.

The offseason wouldn’t be as entertaining if the Golden Knights had answers to all their questions.

That long vacation is here earlier than they would like, but it gives them more time to figure out the direction of their roster.

They can choose to clean up their business before the new NHL year begins July 1 or head into free agency and address those questions then.

Here are three of them:

1. Which free agents are likely to return?

The Knights let six free agents walk last summer because of roster size and the price tag of those players.

That included former Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault, who signed a five-year deal with the Nashville Predators.

This year is different. The Knights need to fill roster spots and have the cap space to do it. They have $9.6 million in space with nine forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders under contract.

Four of their five unrestricted free agents are forwards.

Right wing Reilly Smith is the likeliest to return given his desire to stay with the Knights after the Original Misfit was reacquired in March. Smith had 11 points in 21 games and scored three goals in the playoffs.

Left wing Brandon Saad was an immediate fit after signing a one-year deal in January and had 14 points in 29 games.

Right wing Victor Olofsson scored 15 goals in 56 games and was a quality power-play option.

Left wing Tanner Pearson overcame a complicated injury past, signed a one-year contract after a professional tryout (PTO) and played 78 games.

Smith and Saad would make the most sense. They fit the bill of middle-six wingers who might not break the bank.

Olofsson’s best hockey came late in the season while skating with Smith and center William Karlsson on the third line. The Knights could bring him back for that line or search for an upgrade.

Pearson, 32, also could be brought back on the inexpensive side after providing an able body on the fourth line. That also could be used for a Silver Knights player trying to work his way onto the NHL roster or a different type of player through free agency.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov, the fifth unrestricted free agent, seems a sure lock to not return. He won 16 games as Adin Hill’s backup but finished with an .891 save percentage.

“We’ll work on those players first, make some decisions there, have discussions with players with agents and those guys to determine what the fit is to keep some of those players involved,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “I think there’s a really good case to be made for a lot of those players. I think they played well here for us.”

2. What to do with Hague?

Another decision involves defenseman Nic Hague.

The 26-year-old is a restricted free agent, meaning the Knights have a lot of options.

They can sign him outright to a new deal, trade his rights to another team or allow a team to sign him to an offer sheet. If that happens, the Knights can either match or decline the offer and take potential draft pick compensation.

Hague had 12 points in 68 games this season on the third pairing.

“We’ve got time with Nic Hague,” McCrimmon said. “I think our players want to play here, so I don’t anticipate that being an issue, but I don’t know that.”

The Knights could keep Hague and ensure they bring back the same starting six defensemen.

But the Knights carried eight defensemen all season. They need to make room for 24-year-old Kaedan Korczak, who had 10 assists in 40 games, to become a full-time NHL defenseman.

A change is likely coming to the blue line.

3. What to do at backup goaltender?

Samsonov, who signed a one-year deal July 1, probably won’t return after falling to No. 3 on the depth chart in the playoffs.

The backup job belongs to Akira Schmid right now.

Schmid, acquired from the New Jersey Devils in June, has one more year on his deal at a cap hit of $875,000.

Schmid went 2-0-1 with a .944 save percentage and 1.26 goals against. He did enough in a small sample size to warrant an opportunity to be Hill’s backup.

The Knights will find out if that’s a sign of things to come, or if Schmid’s Henderson numbers — 9-18-3, .886 save percentage, 3.58 goals against — are the real deal.

Don’t be surprised if Carl Lindbom, 22, gets a long look during training camp after a strong first season with the Silver Knights.

