3 Golden Knights eligible to be voted All-Star captains

The three are the Knights nominees for Pacific Division captain. Fans can vote for their pick until 8:59 p.m. PT on Dec. 20 at NHL.com/Vote and the NHL app. The top vote-getter in each division will be named a captain and an All-Star. Each team has three nominees.

The NHL All-Star Weekend will take place Jan. 24 and 25 in St. Louis. The All-Star skills competition will take place Jan. 24 and the All-Star Game, which consists of a series of 3-on-3 games between the four divisions, will take place Jan. 25.

Fleury was the Knights’ lone All-Star last season. He and James Neal represented the team in 2018.

