3 Golden Knights forwards sent to Silver Knights before AHL opener

The Golden Knights sent three players to Henderson on Friday before the Silver Knights’ opener against the Colorado Eagles.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jake Leschyshyn (15) controls the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The Golden Knights sent three of their forward prospects to Henderson one day after they formed an all-rookie fourth line during the team’s 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Left wing Peyton Krebs, center Jake Leschyshyn and right wing Jonas Rondbjerg join the Silver Knights before their opener against the Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m. Friday at Orleans Arena. Henderson also plays Colorado at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Golden Knights’ next game isn’t until Wednesday.

Krebs, a 2019 first-round pick, played in each of the Knights’ first two games. Leschyshyn and Rondbjerg made their NHL debuts Thursday thanks to all the absences that have hit the team’s forward group.

Centers Nicolas Roy and Brett Howden are on injured reserve, left wing William Carrier is in the concussion protocol and left wing Mattias Janmark is in COVID-19 protocols. Coach Pete DeBoer said after Thursday’s game he didn’t know when any of the four would be available.

“I’d love to be able to run a practice (during the break) but we’ve got four or five guys injured and a couple of these kids are going to back down to Henderson and play,” DeBoer said. “We’re going to do what we can with the bodies we can over the next five days to keep moving this in the right direction.”

