3 Golden Knights named to Team Canada for Winter Olympics

The Golden Knights will have captain Mark Stone, winger Mitch Marner and defenseman Shea Theodore representing Team Canada for the Winter Olympics in Milan, it was announced Wednesday.

The three Knights stars were named to the 25-man roster and will make their Olympic debuts when the league breaks for the international competition beginning on Feb. 6.

It will be the first time the NHL will have players in the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

Stone, Marner and Theodore represented Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off this past February, the league’s return to best-on-best international competition since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Stone and Marner played the entire tournament. Theodore suffered a broken wrist in Canada’s first game against Sweden.

