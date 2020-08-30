3 takeaways from Golden Knights’ Game 3 win over Canucks

Will Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer start Marc-Andre Fleury in Game 4 on Sunday, or will he be tempted to stick with Robin Lehner after Saturday’s shutout?

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner, far left, and teammates celebrate their win over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) scores on Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes the save on Vancouver Canucks' Tanner Pearson (70) as Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) defends during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes a save on Vancouver Canucks' Antoine Roussel (26) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) and goalie Robin Lehner (90) celebrate the team's win over the Vancouver Canucks during Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) is checked by Vancouver Canucks' Antoine Roussel (26) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) looks for the puck as teammate Alec Martinez (23) collides with him while working against Vancouver Canucks' Jay Beagle (83) during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes the save on Vancouver Canucks' Jay Beagle (83) as Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) defends during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) as Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) defends during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes a save on Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53) as Golden Knights' Nick Holden (22) defends during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) as Vancouver Canucks left wing Antoine Roussel (26) defends during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) is checked by Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Toffoli (73) during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom as Canucks' Jordie Benn (4) defends during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) as Canucks' Troy Stecher (51) defends during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) and Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Toffoli (73) viefor the puck during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with teammates Shea Theodore, left, and Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) checks Vancouver Canucks' Alexander Edler (23) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Jordie Benn (4) work against each other as the puck gets into the net past Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, top, is checked by Vancouver Canucks' Alexander Edler (23) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) and teammate Nate Schmidt (88) celebrate the team's win over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights will try to put a stranglehold on their second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta.

The question is: Who will be in net to help them do so?

The early betting favorite would have been Marc-Andre Fleury after Robin Lehner started Saturday in the first of two games on back-to-back days. But after Lehner shut out the Canucks for the second time in this series in Game 3, coach Pete DeBoer might be tempted to ride the goaltender for another start.

DeBoer did not name a starter for Game 4 in his postgame news conference.

“I thought he was our best player the first 10 minutes,” DeBoer said of Lehner. “He didn’t leave any pucks laying around. There was no rebounds. He was swallowing up everything.”

Lehner made 31 saves and, with the lack of travel, it’s not impossible that he could play again Sunday. He also didn’t have a stressful final 40 minutes. Only 15 of his saves were in the final two periods.

Plenty of teams have decided to ride one goaltender even with the condensed schedule, including Vancouver. Jacob Markstrom has started all 13 of the Canucks’ playoff games. He’s played on back-to-back days twice.

But DeBoer has handled the situation differently. He played Lehner and Fleury during a back to back in round one. Getting Lehner extra rest could come in handy because the teams will play five times in seven days if the series extends to seven games.

“The tighter the schedule, the more back to backs, the more your depth comes into play, and that’s at all positions,” DeBoer said Saturday morning.

Staying with Lehner in Game 4 would further put Fleury’s role in doubt. The face of the franchise hasn’t played since Aug. 15. Losing a rare start he appeared to be in line for would be yet another setback for the future Hall of Famer.

Lehner’s play in Game 3 at least raises the possibility that he could stay in the crease. It wouldn’t be a complete shock to see the Knights stay with the hot hand as they go for a 3-1 series lead.

Here are three other things that stood out from the win:

1. Whitecloud shines

DeBoer said rookie defenseman Zach Whitecloud might have had his best playoff game.

Whitecloud scored his second goal, put a career-high four shots on goal, blocked a career-high six shots and tied for the team lead in short-handed ice time (6:15). He also played a crucial role in the Knights escaping a first-period five-on-three penalty kill with no damage.