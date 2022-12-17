3 takeaways from Golden Knights’ loss: Home woes continue

The Golden Knights lost for the fifth time in six games at home, falling to the New York Islanders on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Daniil Miromanov (42) defends against New York Islanders right wing Hudson Fasching (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) moves the puck out of the corner during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) fight for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates after Islanders left wing Anders Lee scored on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) smiles while warming up before an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

New York Islanders right wing Josh Bailey (12) helps clear the puck out of the crease during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

New York Islanders defenseman Sebastian Aho (25) and Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) fight for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

New York Islanders fans cheer and taunt Vegas Golden Knights fans after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) shoots past New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson (8) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) stops a shot by the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) tries to get the puck from Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

Keegan Kolesar said he’s asked himself the question, too.

The Golden Knights have been so good on the road, with an NHL-leading 14 wins and 29 points. Why are things different at home?

The Knights got no closer to that question Saturday. They lost for the fifth time in six games at home with a 5-2 defeat to the New York Islanders in front of an announced crowd of 18,007 at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights pushed hard, led in shots 38-26 and created chances. They didn’t finish enough. Their home record dropped to 8-8.

“Our crowd deserves a winning team here at home,” Kolesar said. “It’s the best place to play in the league. Other teams should not want to come in here and play against us.”

The Islanders struck first with 1:02 left in the first period when captain Anders Lee scored from the high slot. Left wing Reilly Smith tied the game 1:11 into the second with a power-play goal.

The Islanders didn’t wait long to get the lead back. Right wing Hudson Fasching scored on a power move 4:30 into the second period, and right wing Simon Holmstrom made it 3-1 2:24 before intermission.

The Islanders’ disciplined structure and a strong 36-save performance from goaltender Semyon Varlamov made it difficult for the Knights to come back. Smith scored a second goal on the power play 3:29 into the third, but the equalizer never came.

Center Brock Nelson and left wing Zach Parise scored empty-net goals to seal the win.

“We definitely created enough,” Smith said. “We had a strong second half of the game, created enough opportunities. They do a good job clearing the front of the net, not giving you second opportunities to score. Just put ourselves in a little bit of a hole, and sometimes it’s tough to get out. They’re a tough defensive team. They play well with the lead.”

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Pietrangelo’s return

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo put his glove against the glass late in warmups Saturday.

He was back after a nine-game absence for personal reasons. And he made sure to acknowledge his family before puck drop after all they’ve been through the past three weeks.

Pietrangelo was away from the Knights because his 4-year-old daughter, Evelyn, had encephalitis, a brain condition that can have various symptoms and requires prompt treatment, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Her health has improved to the point where Pietrangelo felt comfortable coming back. She was even by the glass for warmups with the rest of her family.

The Knights didn’t ease Pietrangelo back in. He played a team-high 21:45 in his first game since Nov. 26.

“To see what he went through, his family, you can’t even imagine,” Kolesar said. “And then on the hockey side, it’s awesome (to have him back). He’s a world-class player.”

2. Power play stays hot

One of the Knights’ most consistent sources of offense lately has been their power play.

Smith’s two goals helped the team improve to 6-for-11 on the man advantage in its past four games. The Knights are also 10-for-23 (43.5 percent) in their past nine games.

Their hot streak has pushed their power play to 10th-best in the NHL.

“We’re scoring a lot of different ways,” Smith said. “We’re doing a good job giving a lot of teams different looks.”

3. Injury updates

The Knights got Pietrangelo back but remain short-handed.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said center Jack Eichel (lower-body) and left wing Paul Cotter (upper-body) are day to day. Defenseman Shea Theodore (lower-body) is week to week, and defenseman Zach Whitecloud (undisclosed) is month to month. Center Brett Howden (lower-body) remains on long-term injured reserve.

Cassidy said none of the Knights’ injuries is expected to be season-ending.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.