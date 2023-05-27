3 takeaways from Golden Knights’ loss: Series lead cut to 3-2

Ty Dellandrea scored two third-period goals, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Dallas Stars celebrate after center Luke Glendening (11) scored while Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) skates toward his bench during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans react to a fourth goal by the Dallas Stars in the third period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) stretches out to deny a goal by Dallas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) in the third period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans are on their feet before their team takes the ice for Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) watches the puck slide by as Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) moves in the third period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans react to a third goal by the Dallas Stars in the third period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) scores on Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) as both teams crowd the net during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights crew on stage perform for the fans outside before the first period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals versus the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) and center Ty Dellandrea (10) celebrate after Dellandrea scored on the Golden Knights during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) reacts to a score by the Dallas Stars in the second period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights parade travels through fans toward T-Mobile Arena before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) and center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrate after Stephenson scored on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans celebrate a score against the Dallas Stars in the first period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) celebrates after Stars center Ty Dellandrea, out of frame, scored while Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) reacts during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dameron Wood and Tori Wood wave at the passing Golden Knights parade before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by center Ivan Barbashev (49) Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) in the first period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Golden Knights fan hits the button sending a Dallas Stars fan into the dunk tank water outside before the first period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) scores on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) while Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) falls attempting to defend against Barbashev during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Dallas Stars fan is turned away at security unable to bring in her stuffed animals outside before the first period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) is congratulated by the bench after he scored during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights Knight Line Drumbots perform for the fans outside before the first period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals versus the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) reacts after the Dallas Stars scored on him while Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates around the net during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eileen Almaguer has her face painted with Golden Knights insignia before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) scores against Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) with defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) assisting at the net in the second period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights celebrate after center Chandler Stephenson (20) scored during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and center Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrate a goal over Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) in the second period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) eyes a puck as he attempts to split between Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) and center Roope Hintz (24) in the first period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) has a shot deflected by Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) in the first period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) shows he has the puck in near miss by Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) with a pile up in the first period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) battles for the puck with Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) and left wing Fredrik Olofsson (42) while Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) looks on during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) watches as the puck gets away with Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) and goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) in the third period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill can’t save a shot by Dallas Stars center Ty Dellandrea, out of frame, while Stars center Max Domi (18) falls into the net and Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) watches the puck during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. At left is Knights right wing Mark Stone (61), Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) and Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Dallas Stars congratulate Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, third from left, during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) falls to the ice while skating against Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) as he heads for the net during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans gather outside T-Mobile Arena before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) holds up the saved puck in his glove as the Dallas Stars and Knights scramble at the net during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fan Louisa Moore sports a flamingo hate to complete the ensemble outside before the first period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals versus the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) looks back as the puck enters the net as the Dallas Stars score in the first period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) watches the puck miss the goal between Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) and center Radek Faksa (12) in the third period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) battle for the puck during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill can’t save a shot by Dallas Stars center Ty Dellandrea, out of frame, while Stars center Max Domi (18) falls into the net and Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) watches the puck during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) takes down Dallas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (10) with a check in the second period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) can’t save a shot by Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson, out of frame, while Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) watches the net during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves a shot by Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) while Knights center William Karlsson, left, and defenseman Alec Martinez (23) guard the net during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) looks in another shot on goal by the Dallas Stars in the second period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) is unable to stop a goal by Dallas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (10) in the third period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) scores as he trips over Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) and goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) in the first period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) reaches for another shot on goal by the Dallas Stars in the second period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck against a shot by Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) skates past the Golden Knights bench after he scored during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Dallas Stars celebrate after center Ty Dellandrea (10) scored while Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) react during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights bench watches their offense after head coach Bruce Cassidy pulled goaltender Adin Hill (33) as the Dallas Stars are up 2 points during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Max Domi wrapped Ty Dellandrea in a bear hug as the two Dallas Stars celebrated behind the Golden Knights’ net Saturday.

The Stars got knocked to the ground in the first three games of the Western Conference Final. They’re starting to hold each other up again. The results sent nervous energy pulsating throughout the announced crowd of 18,546 at T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights, once up 3-0 in the series, will need to travel to Dallas for the second time after giving up two third-period goals in Game 5 to lose 4-2.

History remains on their side given only four teams in NHL history, and none in the round before the Stanley Cup Final, have been eliminated after taking a 3-0 lead. That doesn’t change the feeling that the Knights have missed two strong opportunities to end things, while Dallas is starting to gain confidence as play continues.

“There’s no doubt in here,” defenseman Alec Martinez said. “There’s frustration, obviously. You want to close out a series. Again, I think the Dallas Stars are a really good hockey team. This is that time of year. They’re playing really well, and we’ve got to match their urgency and desperation.”

The Knights, following a similar script to their 3-2 overtime loss in Game 4, took 1-0 and 2-1 leads Saturday.

Left wing Ivan Barbashev scored on a gritty drive to the net with 6:24 left in the first period. Center Chandler Stephenson put the Knights ahead again 3:20 into the second.

The two leads lasted for a total of 3:57. Right wing Luke Glendening equalized for the Stars in the first, then left wing Jason Robertson tied the game again in the second with his fifth goal of the series.

The Knights still entered the third period one goal away from reaching their second Stanley Cup Final for the second straight game. They couldn’t find it.

Instead, it was Dallas that pushed through with two third-period goals from Dellandrea. The 22-year-old’s first goal gave the Stars a 3-2 lead with 9:25 remaining in the third. His second came 1:27 later to give his team some cushion.

“I don’t think we’ve brought our best the last two games, but we’ve still been in a spot to win the game,” captain Mark Stone said. “Definitely got to bring a little bit better effort, start playing more desperate with a chance to wrap it up.”

The Knights will need to find a way to regroup after losing consecutive games for the first time this postseason.

Dallas’ offense has turned the pressure up, as the Stars had a 15-10 edge in high-danger scoring chances at five-on-five, according to the website Natural Stat Trick. Goaltender Adin Hill made 30 saves — several of them spectacular — to keep things close.

What bothered coach Bruce Cassidy more than anything was the Knights’ carelessness with the puck. They were credited with 24 giveaways. They averaged 6.5 per game in the regular season and 8.3 their first 15 playoff games.

That’s something, along with their breakouts, they need to clean up if they want to advance.

“I’m not sure you’re beating the Arizona Coyotes in January with 24 giveaways, no disrespect to Arizona,” Cassidy said. “It’s not the right way to play. Twenty-four giveaways. We’re trying to go to the Stanley Cup Final against a desperate team. So, to me, it’s the whole game right there.”

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Hill’s performance

Hill allowed four goals for only the second time in eight starts in the playoffs, but that doesn’t do justice to the way he played.

A few of his saves were some of his best of the season. He made a spectacular glove save on Stars center Roope Hintz, the NHL’s leading scorer this postseason, 8:46 into the first period. T-Mobile Arena’s sound system played the late Tina Turner’s “The Best” in response.

That might not have even been Hill’s best stop. He made an incredible diving save on left wing Joel Kiviranta 1:04 into the third. He made two stops on rush attempts from rookie Wyatt Johnston that were impressive, too.

2. Stars depth steps up

Glendening and Dellandrea gave the Stars three goals from their bottom-six forwards Saturday.

Captain Jamie Benn — who will return in Game 6 after serving a two-game suspension for cross-checking Stone — previously was the only player not on Dallas’ top line or pair to score in this series.

The Knights’ advantage down the lineup was a major reason why they were able to jump out to a 3-0 lead. The Stars will get deeper with Benn’s return — and if Dellandrea gains confidence after being a healthy scratch in Games 1 and 2.

3. Stephenson ties record

Stephenson’s goal was his eighth of the playoffs, tied with right wing Jonathan Marchessault and center William Karlsson for the most on the team.

That’s also tied for the franchise record for the most in a single postseason with Marchessault’s eight from 2018 and Alex Tuch’s eight from 2020.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.