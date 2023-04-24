3 takeaways from Golden Knights’ win: 1 step from 2nd round

The Golden Knights won their third straight game against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at Canada Life Centre to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) scores against Winnipeg Jets' goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during first-period Game 4 NHL Stanley Cup first-round hockey playoff action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday April 24, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) scores against Winnipeg Jets' goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during second-period Game 4 NHL Stanley Cup first-round hockey playoff action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday April 24, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with Brayden McNabb (3) and Mark Stone (61) during first-period Game 4 NHL Stanley Cup first-round hockey playoff action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday April 24, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) checks Winnipeg Jets' Neal Poink (4) during first-period Game 4 NHL Stanley Cup first-round hockey playoff action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday April 24, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) during first-period Game 4 NHL Stanley Cup first-round hockey playoff action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday April 24, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) makes a save against Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) during first-period Game 4 NHL Stanley Cup first-round hockey playoff action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday April 24, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Nate Schmidt (88) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev (49) during first-period Game 4 NHL Stanley Cup first-round hockey playoff action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday April 24, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) celebrates after his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with Kyle Connor (81), Nino Niederreiter (62) and Neal Poink (4) during first-period Game 4 NHL Stanley Cup first-round hockey playoff action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday April 24, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save as Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) jumps in front of him as he is defended by Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) during second-period Game 4 NHL Stanley Cup first-round hockey playoff action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday April 24, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save as Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) jumps in front of him as he is defended by Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) during second-period Game 4 NHL Stanley Cup first-round hockey playoff action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday April 24, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) makes a save against Winnipeg Jets' Dylan Demelo (2) as Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) and Shea Theodore (27) defend during second-period Game 4 NHL Stanley Cup first-round hockey playoff action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday April 24, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) celebrates after his goal against Winnipeg Jets' goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during second-period Game 4 NHL Stanley Cup first-round hockey playoff action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday April 24, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) is checked by Winnipeg Jets' Morgan Barron (36) during second-period Game 4 NHL Stanley Cup first-round hockey playoff action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday April 24, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) checks Winnipeg Jets' Brenden Dillon (5) during second-period Game 4 NHL Stanley Cup first-round hockey playoff action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday April 24, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) looks on as the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after their second goal, during second-period Game 4 NHL Stanley Cup first-round hockey playoff action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday April 24, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Feelings of deja vu seemed to sweep across Canada Life Centre as Winnipeg Jets fans roared to life in the third period Monday.

The Golden Knights lost a 4-1 lead two days earlier in their 5-4 double overtime win in Game 3 of their first-round series with the Jets. A similar finish seemed possible again in Game 4 when center Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 2:57 into the third to cut Winnipeg’s deficit to 3-2.

But the Knights didn’t give the “White Out” crowd anything further to cheer about this time. They kept playing, stuck to their structure and closed out a 4-2 victory to win their third straight and take a 3-1 series lead.

Left wing Brett Howden, who grew up a Jets fan in nearby Oakbank, Manitoba, sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 17 seconds remaining.

The Knights are one win from reaching the second round for the fourth time in six seasons. They can clinch the series in Game 5, which will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights were the ones that had to rally first Monday before the Jets.

Right wing Blake Wheeler put Winnipeg up 1-0 on a power-play goal 5:53 into the first period, helping his team score first for the third time in the series. Howden answered four minutes later off the rush. He regained control of the puck after his initial wrist shot was blocked by defenseman Neal Pionk and fired it past Connor Hellebuyck.

The Knights took the lead for good in the second by scoring two goals 47 seconds apart. Center William Karlsson struck for the third time in the series two seconds after a power play expired, then left wing Ivan Barbashev deflected a Shea Theodore shot past Hellebuyck with 5:41 left in the period.

All that was left to determine was whether the Knights could protect a multigoal lead in the final period this time. They didn’t get off to a good start, as Dubois scored a bizarre power-play goal. The puck deflected high in the air above the crease and came down into the net after defenseman Alex Pietrangelo failed to swat it away.

It was a bad break that could have easily deflated the Knights given how Game 3 went. Instead, they stayed collected and won their third straight playoff game at Canada Life Centre.

The Knights have advanced four of five times in their history after taking a 3-1 series lead. The one time they didn’t was in the first round in 2019 in San Jose.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Contributors keep emerging

Howden’s two-goal game was the first of his career.

It was fitting in some ways, because the Knights keep coaxing standout performances from seemingly everyone in their lineup this season. Howden and Barbashev became the team’s seventh and eighth players with a goal this series. Every forward except for Nicolas Roy has recorded at least a point.

2. Brossoit’s effort

Jets fans chanted “You’re a backup” at Brossoit on Monday in an effort to get under Hellebuyck’s former understudy’s skin.

It didn’t work. Brossoit continued to stay composed in his crease to quiet his former team. He made 24 stops to improve his save percentage in the series to .902.

In the other net, Hellebuyck gave up three goals on 29 shots. His save percentage for the series is .895.

3. Scheifele exits

Winnipeg played most of the game without center Mark Scheifele, who appeared to suffer an upper-body injury after crashing into the end boards 2:30 into the game.

The 30-year-old attempted to play through it, but left for the locker room after a shot attempt on the power play. Scheifele, who led the Jets with 42 goals in the regular season, didn’t return.

Winnipeg was already playing short-handed even with Scheifele in the lineup. No. 1 defenseman Josh Morrissey was lost for the series because of a lower-body injury in Game 3. Left wing Nikolaj Ehlers has yet to appear because of an upper-body injury.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.