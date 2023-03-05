3 takeaways from Golden Knights’ win: New goalie wins in debut

Veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick, acquired by the Golden Knights last week, made a late save to preserve a win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) plays against Montreal Canadiens center Christian Dvorak (28) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic (26) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) passes the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (8) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) shoots the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) plays against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Montreal Canadiens center Rem Pitlick (32) skates against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Montreal Canadiens left wing Rafael Harvey-Pinard (49) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick prepares prior to an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

T-Mobile Arena is viewed prior to an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jordan Harris skates with the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

The Montreal Canadiens celebrate after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after defeating the Montreal Canadiens at an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

The announced crowd of 18,049 Sunday at T-Mobile Arena roared with approval when Jonathan Quick stopped center Jonathan Drouin’s one-timer with 19 seconds remaining.

The goaltender’s first start with the Golden Knights hit a speed bump in the third period when he allowed three goals to the Montreal Canadiens. But he moved across his crease for the stop that saved a 4-3 victory.

“That’s the save we needed,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He got it.”

Quick’s final act gave him his 371st NHL win and the first of his 16-year career not with the Los Angeles Kings. The 37-year-old experienced a whirlwind week after being traded twice in two days.

His Knights teammates and fans did their best to settle him in. He finished with 25 saves to help his new team win its third straight.

“I felt pretty comfortable right from the get-go,” Quick said. “Different setting and different color jersey and everything, but once you get out there, you’re just trying to play hockey.”

Quick is used to T-Mobile Arena being a hostile environment.

The two-time Stanley Cup winner had numerous battles with the Knights in the Pacific Division, including a first-round playoff series in 2018. That changed Sunday.

Quick received a massive ovation when he was announced as the Knights’ starter three days after his trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets. He acknowledged the crowd before the national anthems by waving his glove hand.

“Definitely a warm reception,” Quick said.

The Knights (38-19-6) tried to make him feel welcome on the ice, too.

They gave up only five shots on goal in the first period. They also staked Quick to a 2-0 lead with goals from defenseman Shea Theodore and left wing Ivan Barbashev. The advantage grew to 3-0 in the second when left wing Reilly Smith scored.

The Knights then “lost our way there for a while,” Cassidy said. That allowed the Canadiens (26-33-4) to rally in the third period.

Defenseman Mike Matheson got Montreal’s first goal 2:04 in. Barbashev pushed the Knights’ lead to 4-1 when a puck deflected off his shoulder 5:40 later, but the Canadiens’ weren’t deterred.

Right wing Alex Belzile and left wing Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored 35 seconds apart to make it a 4-3 game 8:42 into the third period. Cassidy called the Knights’ timeout to give his team a chance to reset

The Knights improved to 8-0-1 in their past nine home games. Quick became the team’s fourth goaltender to get a win this season, which ties a franchise record.

“He’s been an amazing goalie for a large part of his career,” Theodore said. “It’s good to see him on our side.”

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. New guys contribute

Quick wasn’t the only trade acquisition who made an impact.

Barbashev’s two goals gave him five points in four games since arriving from the St. Louis Blues. His line with center Jack Eichel and right wing Jonathan Marchessault has seemed to form immediate chemistry.

“We’re not trying to put a lot of pressure (on ourselves),” Barbashev said. “Just (play a) simple game. And that’s it. And that’s been working well so far.”

Center Teddy Blueger assisted on Theodore’s goal for his first point with the Knights. Blueger was added Wednesday in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

2. Theodore stays hot

The All-Star break seems to have been beneficial for Theodore, who missed nearly two months with a lower-body injury and returned two games before the Knights took a breather.

The 27-year-old has 12 points in 12 games since play resumed. He ranks seventh in scoring among NHL defensemen in that span.

“I’m just trying to throw pucks on net,” Theodore said. “Obviously, there’s stretches where you feel like it’s going in. That was tonight.”

3. Rare scrap

Defenseman Alec Martinez fought Canadiens defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic with 9:18 to play after an open-ice hit on rookie left wing Paul Cotter.

It was only the third fight of Martinez’s career and second with the Knights. Cotter tapped the penalty-box glass with his stick afterward to thank Martinez.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.