3 takeaways from Knights’ Game 1 loss: Oilers catch fire in 3rd period

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) grabs another Edmonton Oilers shot during the second period of game one in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) deflects a shot at Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the second period of game one in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak (27) loses the puck to Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the second period of game one in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) is checked to the ice by Edmonton Oilers defenseman John Klingberg (36) during the second period of game one in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) battles to get a shot off past Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak (27) and goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) during the first period of game one in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Here are three takeaways from the Golden Knights’ 4-2 loss in Game 1 of their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena:

1. Oilers seal the deal

The Knights are among the best in the NHL when it comes to closing out a late lead at home in the postseason.

But they ran into a wagon Tuesday.

Edmonton scored three times in the final 20 minutes to snap the Knights’ 19-game winning streak when leading at home in the third period in the playoffs.

The Oilers have now outscored opponents 12-1 in the third period their last five games, a stretch that dates back to their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings. Edmonton is the first team in NHL history with five straight comeback wins in a single postseason.

Right wing Zach Hyman was the hero for the Oilers on Tuesday, scoring the game-winning goal with 3:02 remaining. Right wing Connor Brown added an insurance goal with 1:46 left.

The Knights are going to need to find a way to keep Edmonton from scoring late if they want to advance to the Western Conference Final.

2. Surviving the second

The Knights did protect a 2-1 lead in the second period, but they were flirting with disaster the entire frame.

The Oilers had 12 shots on goal and allowed just one. They also had a lopsided advantage in scoring chances (14-3) and high-danger scoring chances (5-0), according to the website Natural Stat Trick.

To the Knights’ credit, they did keep the puck out of the net. Goaltender Adin Hill stood tall. The Knights’ structure in their own zone was firm. They did a decent job of preventing good chances from becoming great ones.

That was especially true on the penalty kill. Both center Nicolas Roy and defenseman Zach Whitecloud took penalties away from the puck but the Knights didn’t allow a goal either time. They gave up just one high-danger scoring chance to Edmonton on those two kills.

Still, the Knights were on their heels much of the second period and appeared to later pay the price. They allowed the Oilers to tie the game 57 seconds into the third.

3. Missing pieces

The Knights had to do some lineup shuffling in Game 1 with defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, the team’s leader in average time on ice, out with an illness.

Defenseman Kaedan Korczak, who had 10 points in 40 regular-season games, made his playoff debut in place of Pietrangelo. He took the veteran’s spot to the right of defenseman Nic Hague.

That wasn’t the only lineup change for the Knights, who were without right wing Pavel Dorofeyev for a second straight game due to an undisclosed ailment. Dorofeyev, who led the Knights with 35 goals in the regular season, is skating, but coach Bruce Cassidy had no further updates Tuesday morning.

Right wing Victor Olofsson stayed in the lineup in place of Dorofeyev and skated with center Brett Howden and left wing Tanner Pearson on the fourth line. Right wing Keegan Kolesar earned a promotion to the second line with center Tomas Hertl and left wing Brandon Saad, and had a few excellent shifts in the first period.

