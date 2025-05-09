3 takeaways from Knights’ Game 2 loss: Oilers stars won’t stay silent

The Golden Knights did a great job of keeping Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl quiet in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series. Until they didn’t.

Golden Knights fall to Oilers in OT to go down 2-0 in series — PHOTOS

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves a score attempt by Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) with Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) assisting during the first period of game two in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) reacts to a stick to the back of the head by Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) during the third period of game two in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Here are three takeaways from the Golden Knights’ 5-4 overtime loss in Game 2 of their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena:

1. Dangerous duo

The Knights know they have to account for Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl if they have any hopes of winning this series. They did a great job for more than 75 minutes Thursday night.

It just wasn’t enough.

McDavid weaved around several defenders before feeding Draisaitl for the game-winning goal with 4:40 left in overtime to put Edmonton up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. The play came after the Knights did a good job keeping the two quiet most of the evening. That needs to continue if they want to rally and advance.

Things won’t get any easier in Games 3 and 4 in Edmonton, however. The Oilers will have last change and more control of the matchups.

This defeat could sting a Knights team that found a way to slow down Edmonton’s third-period heroics. The Oilers outscored their opponents 12-1 in the third their last five games entering Thursday. That included outscoring the Knights 3-0 in the third in Game 1 of the series on Tuesday. But it was Edmonton that gave up two goals in the third period Thursday to send the game to overtime.

The Knights came out hot in the extra session but couldn’t finish things. They probably thought they should have been in control of the game much sooner. They led 1-0 after the first period and looked dominant in the second, but goaltender Calvin Pickard stood tall for Edmonton. Some lapses from goaltender Adin Hill in the other net allowed the Oilers to go up 3-1 with 2:43 left in the second period.

2. Something special

One encouraging thing the Knights can take out of Game 2 is their special teams.

Right Victor Olofsson scored a pair of power-play goals Thursday night on similar-looking plays with the puck coming to him on the left side of Edmonton goaltender Calvin Pickard.

Olofsson’s first goal came in the first period when center Jack Eichel found captain Mark Stone by the side of the net. Stone then fed Olofsson for the one-time finish.

Eichel received a pass from Stone before Olofsson’s third-period goal. He then threaded a pass across the ice right to Olofsson to set up the shot that cut the Knights’ deficit to 4-3 just 4:32 into the third.

The team’s penalty kill can also be ecstatic about its effort against Edmonton’s scary power play. It came up particularly big running out a five-minute major on center Nicolas Roy in overtime.

The Oilers generated just one high-danger scoring chance on the man advantage in regulation, according to the website Natural Stat Trick, despite McDavid and Draisaitl playing 3:30 on the team’s two power plays. Edmonton is now 0-for-5 on the man advantage in the series.

3, Have to stay disciplined

The Knights were reeling after surrendering two goals in a 3:47 span in the second period to fall behind 2-1. They then appeared to catch a break, but squandered the opportunity before it became official.

Edmonton right wing Evander Kane skated into goaltender Adin Hill in the crease, which earned him a penalty for goaltender interference. It looked like the Knights were going to get a power play with a chance to tie the game. But defenseman Zach Whitecloud wrestled to Kane to the ground, earning a roughing call.

The teams instead played four-on-four and defenseman Darnell Nurse scored to extend the Oilers’ lead to 3-1.

It was admirable that Whitecloud was trying to protect his goaltender. But his penalty caused a huge swing in the game.

Roy’s cross check in overtime that earned him a major penalty and game misconduct was even more egregious. It was a bad mistake that put the Knights in an awful situation they were fortunate to survive.

