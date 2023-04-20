3 takeaways from Knights’ Game 2 win: Captain fuels comeback

Mark Stone scored his first two goals since returning to the lineup after missing 39 games, and the Golden Knights rallied past the Winnipeg Jets to tie their playoff series.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reacts after scoring against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Winnipeg Jets center Morgan Barron (36) and Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17) look away during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) jumps into the boards in celebration after scoring during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23), defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7), right wing Michael Amadio (22), and center Jack Eichel (9) celebrate after Eichel scored during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) leaves the ice with blood on his face during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates for the bench after scoring during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) cannot stop a shot by Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) as Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) and Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) look on during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) is congratulated by his teammates after his goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) faces off during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) tries to shoot against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon (5) defends during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), second from left, celebrates his goal with Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61), Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) scores a goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Golden Belles perform before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights Vegas Vivas cheerleaders march inside T-Mobile Arena before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Ricardo Pesqueira Jr., of Las Vegas, poses for a photo with his son Ricardo Pesqueira III, 4, in front of T-Mobile Arena before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights fans hold hands while heading toward T-Mobile Arena for Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fan David Ibarra, of Las Vegas, cheers during the outdoor pregame show before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Lauren Koch of Las Vegas and her boyfriend Russell Thompson of Las Vegas pose for a photo in front of T-Mobile Arena before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) tangles with Winnipeg Jets center Vladislav Namestnikov (7) and rolls into Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) tries to shoot against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) defends during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights players and Winnipeg Jets fight during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights fans cheer as their team takes the ice for Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans watch the pregame show before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets outside T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Lee Orchard as the Golden Knight pumps up the crowd as marching inside T-Mobile Arena before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights fan Cliff Schechter, a season ticket holder since the Knights’ inaugural season, cheers during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) slams Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) into the boards during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) fights with Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights players come out during introductions before the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) shoots while Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes the save during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after scoring during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) edges Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) away from the goal while Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) watches the puck during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) returns to the ice with his face bandaged during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9), right, celebrates with Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) after his goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) drops Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) to the ice during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) tries to shoot as Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) defends while Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) looks on during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) moves to save against Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) while Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) reaches to defend during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights players come out during introductions before the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) saves the puck against Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans head toward T-Mobile Arena before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) skates around the net during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Winnipeg Jets including center Kevin Stenlund (28) celebrate after scoring during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) tangles with Winnipeg Jets right wing Nino Niederreiter (62) along the boards during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Mark Stone flung himself at the glass behind the Winnipeg Jets’ net, got tackled by teammates and slammed his stick on the ice.

The Golden Knights captain had three months of pent-up energy to release after sitting out 39 games with a back injury that required surgery. And did he ever.

Stone celebrated his first goal since Jan. 5 with all the enthusiasm the Knights have come to expect from their emotional leader. His trademark explosive celebrations were back Thursday. In what surely wasn’t a coincidence, so was the Knights’ swagger.

Despite taking body blows in the form of a 5-1 Game 1 loss and a rough first period Thursday, the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed showcased the resiliency that has been a hallmark of their game all season. The Knights, behind three points from Stone, rallied from an early 1-0 deficit to defeat the Jets 5-2 in Game 2 at T-Mobile Arena.

They tied the best-of-seven series 1-1 before the action switches to Winnipeg for Games 3 and 4.

It was a critical win for the home side. Higher seeds that split the first two games go on to advance 54.9 percent of the time. Those that go down 0-2 move on 19 percent of the time.

The Knights tried to downplay expectations for Stone heading into the playoffs.

He was activated off long-term injured reserve to play in Game 1 after undergoing back surgery Jan. 31. The Knights knew there would be rust to shake off and that Stone couldn’t immediately become the two-way terrorizing force he is at his best.

They were right. He wasn’t at his best in Game 1 despite playing 21:28, second-most on the team and tops among forwards. But it didn’t take him much longer than that.

Stone recorded a point on all three third-period goals that allowed the Knights to pull away from the Jets after entering the period tied 2-2.

He set up defenseman Alex Pietrangelo for a shot off a faceoff 5:37 into the third, and center Chandler Stephenson cleaned up the rebound to give his team a 3-2 lead. Stephenson returned the favor 7:24 later on a play that sent Stone and the announced crowd of 18,333 into a frenzy.

Stone tipped the puck past goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, then went berserk with his teammates. He added one more goal to seal the Knights’ win with 2:30 remaining.

The team improved to 5-1 in its history in Game 2s after losing Game 1. The Knights haven’t lost two in a row in regulation since Jan. 16 and 19.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Centers of attention

The Knights’ three goals that didn’t come from Stone all belonged to three of their men down the middle, including Stephenson.

Jack Eichel, after a nondescript playoff debut, drew two penalties, put three shots on goal and scored his first postseason goal in 19:04 of ice time.

William Karlsson’s high-effort hockey was again noticeable all night. He scored for the second straight game and had three shots.

2. Goalie duel

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit outdueled his former partner Hellebuyck for his first postseason win.

Brossoit made 31 saves against his former team, including 16 in the first period. He made some impressive stops to hold off an early Winnipeg charge.

Hellebuyck had 34 saves, including an incredible stop in the first period on Stephenson.

3. Doing it all

Pietrangelo finished with two points for his 10th career multipoint game in the playoffs.

The 33-year-old played an important role for his team on both ends of the ice. He spent the majority of his five-on-five time against the Jets’ top line of left wing Kyle Connor, center Pierre-Luc Dubois and right wing Mark Scheifele. All three players were held off the scoresheet.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.