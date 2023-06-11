3 takeaways from Knights’ Game 4 victory over Panthers

Despite a few tense moments in the third period, the Golden Knights found a way to finish off the Florida Panthers and take a 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

f72 deflects a shot from Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) in period 2 of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save against the Florida Panthers in period one of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Here are three takeaways from the Golden Knights’ 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida:

1. Too close for comfort

The Knights have struggled at times to close out games in the playoffs and nearly coughed up another lead in the third period.

But despite a few tense moments, they found a way to finish off Florida and take a 3-1 series lead.

Knights goaltender Adin Hill made 11 of his 29 saves in the third period, including a last-second stop against Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk from point-blank range. The Knights defense helped out with 30 blocked shots.

The Knights were 2:13 away from winning Game 3 before Tkachuk scored to tie the game, and Florida went on to a 3-2 victory in overtime. In Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, the Knights allowed a late goal to Dallas before winning in overtime. They also squandered a late lead in Game 3 at Winnipeg but scored the winner in overtime.

Florida pushed hard and had a late six-on-four advantage after defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was handed a delay-of-game penalty in the final seconds but couldn’t convert.

In six games after a loss during the postseason, the Knights are 5-1 and have outscored opponents 25-12.

2. Barkov steps up

Aleksander Barkov is too good to stay quiet for an entire best-of-seven series. And the Panthers’ No. 1 center made his presence felt after being held without a point in the first three games.

With Tkachuk still feeling the effects of a punishing check from Keegan Kolesar in Game 3, Barkov shouldered the scoring load with a goal and an assist.

The former Selke Trophy winner as the NHL’s best defensive forward had a half chance in the second period that was turned away by Hill and was stopped on a goal-mouth scramble midway through the third period.

Barkov was second on the Panthers in scoring during the regular season with 78 points, but he has been battling a lower-body injury since Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against Carolina.

If the Panthers are going to climb back in the series, Barkov will have to turn in more efforts like Saturday’s.

3. Too unselfish?

It feels a bit unfair to heap any criticism on Knights center Jack Eichel. He has taken a beating this series — including friendly fire from Jonathan Marchessault that went off the side of Eichel’s head late in the second period — and continues to dust himself off and create scoring chances.

But Eichel needs to shoot the puck more, especially on the power play.

Eichel hasn’t scored since May 12 against Edmonton, an 11-game goal drought. After the Knights produced six power-play goals in the first three games with the offense running through Marchessault on the right side, the Panthers did a better job of denying that look in Game 4 on the Knights’ one attempt with the man advantage.

That’s why Eichel has to present a threat from the left circle. Even if Eichel fires a couple of heat-check shots, it would keep the Panthers’ penalty kill honest and make them have to worry about a second option.

In Game 4, Eichel finished with three shot attempts (two on goal) and was robbed by Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky in the third period with a chance to give the Knights a two-goal lead. He has 14 shot attempts through four games (eight on goal).

David Schoen Las Vegas Review-Journal