3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Blanked by Avalanche

The Golden Knights allowed two power-play goals to Valeri Nichushkin in a loss at Colorado on Wednesday night.

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson, middle, redirects the puck at Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, right, after driving past Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews, left, drives past Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, left, swings at the puck next to Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev deflects a shot during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez, right, collects the puck as Colorado Avalanche left wing Jonathan Drouin defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev, left, vies for control of the puck against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche center Ross Colton, left, defends against Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, front, pursues the puck with Colorado Avalanche left wing Jonathan Drouin, middle and center Nathan MacKinnon in pursuit in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev waits for play to resume during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, left, shoots the puck as Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Fredrik Olofsson, right, reaches for the puck next to Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault, front, puts a shot on the net as Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault, right, and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson reach for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Golden Knights knew they were in for a challenge trying to contain all the stars the Avalanche can put on the ice on the power play.

They were right.

Valeri Nichushkin scored twice on the power play, and Colorado defeated the Knights 3-0 at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday night.

Jiri Patera, a late replacement in net after Adin Hill was unable to make the start, made 32 saves for the Knights (23-13-5).

He played well enough to keep the Knights in the game for much of the night, but the talented forwards of the Avalanche proved too much with the man-advantage.

Mikko Rantanen assisted on both of Nichushkin’s goals for Colorado (27-12-3), including a between-the-legs backhanded pass after the puck bounced off the backboards.

Rantanen’s other assist also came from behind the net, as he threaded a pass to the front right on Nichushkin’s stick.

Logan O’Connor added a third-period tally for the Avalanche, who got 25 saves from Alexandar Georgiev.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Late scratches

Wednesday night was supposed to mark the return of goaltender Adin Hill, who has not played since Dec. 17. In that game, he made it through just 6:25 before aggravating a lower-body injury that had kept him out of the lineup since Nov. 30.

The return didn’t happen.

Coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed Wednesday morning that Hill would start, but the team announced just before the start of the game that Hill would be unable to play and Jiri Patera would be in net. Isaiah Saville was recalled from the Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson to serve as Patera’s backup.

Logan Thompson did not make the trip because of an illness.

The Knights also announced before the game that forward Michael Amadio was a late scratch due to illness and forward William Carrier underwent successful surgery for a lower-body injury and would be week-to-week.

There is no timeline for when Hill will be ready to play. Cassidy expressed optimism before the game that Thompson may be ready to return Thursday against Boston.

2. Extra defender

There was some question about whether rookie Lukas Cormier or the recently acquired Tobias Bjornfot would be in the lineup when Zach Whitecloud was ready to return from his brief absence.

The answer on Wednesday night was both of them.

Cormier and Bjornfot both played, as did Whitecloud, as the Knights employed an unorthodox lineup with seven defensemen and just 11 forwards with Amadio scratched shortly before the start of the game.

Another defenseman, Kaeden Korczak, is once again healthy and was sent down to Henderson. With several extra defenders on the NHL roster, Korczak was one of the few who was waviers-exempt, so he could be sent down without the risk of losing him to another team.

3. Up next

The Knights won’t have to wait long to get back in action as they return home to host the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Boston (24-8-8) had a day to rest Wednesday while the Knights were playing, but the Bruins have had a tough start to their road trip.

They lost 4-3 in a shootout at Colorado on Monday before falling by the same score in overtime on Tuesday at Arizona.

The Bruins, however, still lead the Eastern Conference with 56 points. They are led by David Pastrnak, who is tied for third in the league with 57 points.

Boston has been alternating goaltenders throughout the season, with Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark each making 21 appearances.

It appears Swayman may be on the verge of seeing his playing time go up, however, as Ullmark left Tuesday’s game with a lower-body suffered during overtime.

Swayman allowed the game-winner on the first shot he saw, but his overall numbers this year are very good. He is top 10 in the league in goals-against average (2.50) and save percentage (.920).

However, he has a .906 save percentage in nine games since the start of December.

