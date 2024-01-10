3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Blanked by Avalanche
The Golden Knights allowed two power-play goals to Valeri Nichushkin in a loss at Colorado on Wednesday night.
The Golden Knights knew they were in for a challenge trying to contain all the stars the Avalanche can put on the ice on the power play.
They were right.
Valeri Nichushkin scored twice on the power play, and Colorado defeated the Knights 3-0 at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday night.
Jiri Patera, a late replacement in net after Adin Hill was unable to make the start, made 32 saves for the Knights (23-13-5).
He played well enough to keep the Knights in the game for much of the night, but the talented forwards of the Avalanche proved too much with the man-advantage.
Mikko Rantanen assisted on both of Nichushkin’s goals for Colorado (27-12-3), including a between-the-legs backhanded pass after the puck bounced off the backboards.
Rantanen’s other assist also came from behind the net, as he threaded a pass to the front right on Nichushkin’s stick.
Logan O’Connor added a third-period tally for the Avalanche, who got 25 saves from Alexandar Georgiev.
Here are three takeaways from the loss:
1. Late scratches
Wednesday night was supposed to mark the return of goaltender Adin Hill, who has not played since Dec. 17. In that game, he made it through just 6:25 before aggravating a lower-body injury that had kept him out of the lineup since Nov. 30.
The return didn’t happen.
Coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed Wednesday morning that Hill would start, but the team announced just before the start of the game that Hill would be unable to play and Jiri Patera would be in net. Isaiah Saville was recalled from the Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson to serve as Patera’s backup.
Logan Thompson did not make the trip because of an illness.
The Knights also announced before the game that forward Michael Amadio was a late scratch due to illness and forward William Carrier underwent successful surgery for a lower-body injury and would be week-to-week.
There is no timeline for when Hill will be ready to play. Cassidy expressed optimism before the game that Thompson may be ready to return Thursday against Boston.
2. Extra defender
There was some question about whether rookie Lukas Cormier or the recently acquired Tobias Bjornfot would be in the lineup when Zach Whitecloud was ready to return from his brief absence.
The answer on Wednesday night was both of them.
Cormier and Bjornfot both played, as did Whitecloud, as the Knights employed an unorthodox lineup with seven defensemen and just 11 forwards with Amadio scratched shortly before the start of the game.
Another defenseman, Kaeden Korczak, is once again healthy and was sent down to Henderson. With several extra defenders on the NHL roster, Korczak was one of the few who was waviers-exempt, so he could be sent down without the risk of losing him to another team.
3. Up next
The Knights won’t have to wait long to get back in action as they return home to host the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.
Boston (24-8-8) had a day to rest Wednesday while the Knights were playing, but the Bruins have had a tough start to their road trip.
They lost 4-3 in a shootout at Colorado on Monday before falling by the same score in overtime on Tuesday at Arizona.
The Bruins, however, still lead the Eastern Conference with 56 points. They are led by David Pastrnak, who is tied for third in the league with 57 points.
Boston has been alternating goaltenders throughout the season, with Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark each making 21 appearances.
It appears Swayman may be on the verge of seeing his playing time go up, however, as Ullmark left Tuesday’s game with a lower-body suffered during overtime.
Swayman allowed the game-winner on the first shot he saw, but his overall numbers this year are very good. He is top 10 in the league in goals-against average (2.50) and save percentage (.920).
However, he has a .906 save percentage in nine games since the start of December.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.
Up next
Who: Golden Knights vs. Bruins
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: KMCC-34
Radio: KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
Odds: Bruins -130; total 6