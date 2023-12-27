3 takeaways from Knights loss: Ducks come out flying after break

The Golden Knights lost their fourth straight in regulation for the first time under coach Bruce Cassidy after being defeated by the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique (14) controls the puck with Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) looking on during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, right, blocks a shot as Anaheim Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano, center, and Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud, left, look for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe (60) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras, left, controls the puck while leaning against Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) controls the puck with pressure from Anaheim Ducks right wing Brett Leason (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) controls the puck with pressure from Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev, left, vies for the puck against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev, right, controls the puck under pressure from Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler, left, celebrates with goaltender John Gibson after the Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights during an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

The Golden Knights enjoyed their three-day break so much they took an extra 20 minutes off once action resumed Wednesday.

Anaheim scored four goals on its first nine shots to defeat the Knights 5-2 at Honda Center in the first game back for both teams after the NHL’s holiday pause.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said after the team’s morning skate he hoped the time away from the ice would allow the group to hit the rest button. The Knights were swept on a three-game road trip heading into the break while allowing 15 goals.

They didn’t show much improvement Wednesday. The Ducks (13-21-0), who had three wins in their last 18 games before the break, were up 4-0 after 12:18.

“You need saves sometimes,” Cassidy said. “No team is perfect. You’re not going to play a game where you don’t give up any chances and that’s where we’re at right now.

“We’ve got to play better in front of (our goaltenders) and they’ve got to play better for us.”

The Knights still had a chance to get back into the game in the second period.

Defenseman Alec Martinez and captain Mark Stone scored to cut the team’s deficit to 4-2 with 7:26 left in the middle frame. Then a rebound deflected off Knights goaltender Logan Thompson to Ducks right wing Brett Leason.

His second goal put Anaheim up 5-2 with 2:15 left before the second intermission. It was the first multigoal game of Leason’s career.

The loss was the Knights’ fourth straight in regulation, marking the longest they’ve gone without a point under Cassidy. They’ve allowed at least four goals in seven of their last eight games.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Back in net

The Knights got a gift over the Christmas break in the form of Thompson, who returned from injury to start Wednesday.

Anaheim responded by putting a lump of coal in the team’s stocking. Thompson gave up a goal on the third shot he faced. Things didn’t get much better the rest of the first period.

He did bounce back to save 14 of the final 15 shots he faced.

Thompson was in net for the first time since being pulled in the third period of the Knights’ 6-3 loss to Carolina on Dec. 19. He appeared to play through discomfort the team’s previous game against Ottawa on Dec. 17.

Jiri Patera took over for Thompson against the Hurricanes and finished the road trip with starts against the Lightning and Panthers.

Patera served as Thompson’s backup Wednesday. Goaltender Adin Hill didn’t travel with the Knights as he recovers from a lower-body injury.

2. Avoiding the box

The Knights found an ideal way to end a brutal stretch on the penalty kill.

They stayed out of the penalty box.

Anaheim did not get a single power-play opportunity until the final two minutes, allowing the Knights to snap the worst stretch on the penalty kill in franchise history.

They had surrendered multiple power-play goals in four straight games for the first time ever entering the game.

3. Up Next

The Knights will try to bounce back fast as they host the Kings at 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

It’s the team’s first game at home since Dec. 17.

The Kings (20-7-4) also played Wednesday, defeating San Jose 5-1 at home. Los Angeles’ 13-1-1 road record is the best in the NHL.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.