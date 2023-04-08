3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Home ice in first round locked up

The Golden Knights lost 2-1 to the Dallas Stars in a shootout Saturday playing without injured center Jack Eichel.

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) blocks a shot on goal by Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) during a shootout of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) blocks a shot against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) skates with the puck as Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) reaches in with his stick during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) defend the goal against Dallas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) blocks a shot by Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) skates with the puck as Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) moves in during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) defends the goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) defends the goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) defends the goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars defenseman Joel Hanley (44) passes the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) moves the puck against Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and center Max Domi (18) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) defends the goal against Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) tries to control the puck against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) celebrates his goal with teammate Luke Glendening (11) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) vie for control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) defends the goal against Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) reaches for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) allows a goal by Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz during a shootout in an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) defends the goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) is helped off the ice by teammates Brayden McNabb (3) and Alec Martinez (23) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) is congratulated after scoring his shootout goal by teammates Joe Pavelski (16), Nils Lundkvist (5) and Joel Kiviranta (25) during an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) skates for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) skates for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) is checked on by teammate goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpää (2) skates with the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates with he puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) skates for the puck in front of Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) is knocked down by Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Golden Knights would have had a chance if Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger were one inch shorter.

Rookie left wing Paul Cotter made a great forehand move in the third round of a shootout Saturday at American Airlines Center, needing a goal to extend the game. He tried to jam the puck between the sliver of space between Oettinger’s right blade and the right post.

He ran into the toe of Oettinger’s skate instead.

The Stars goaltender, after stretching as far as he could for the game-sealing save, rose to his feet and raised his arms to his side. He signaled he stopped Cotter to seal Dallas’ 2-1 win at the same time as the official.

The final play summed up how tantalizing close the Knights came to a different result despite icing a short-handed lineup. The point they earned still clinched home-ice advantage in at least the first round of the playoffs.

The point the Knights dropped also kept the race for the Pacific Division title tight. They have a two-point lead on second-place Edmonton with two games to go. The Oilers own the regulation-wins tiebreaker.

“I got lucky,” Oettinger said. “Got lucky God gave me long legs. So, thankful for that.”

Coach Bruce Cassidy, even with the result, said he “loved” the Knights’ effort.

Playing for the fourth time in six days in four cities, they went toe-to-toe with a Dallas team that entered Saturday tied for the Central Division lead with Colorado. The Knights (49-22-9) did so with center Jack Eichel missing with a lower-body injury, according to the KTNV-13 broadcast. Defenseman Zach Whitecloud was also hurt in the third period and didn’t return.

With those players missing, in addition to the team’s other absences in captain Mark Stone, left wing William Carrier and defenseman Shea Theodore, the Knights almost pulled off an upset with a spirited performance.

They defended hard and kept the Stars’ talented top line of left wing Jason Robertson, center Roope Hintz and right wing Joe Pavelski off the scoresheet. The Knights also took advantage of an early opportunity in transition when center Brett Howden scored on a breakaway with 5:39 left in the first period.

The Stars (44-21-14) tied the game with 7:01 remaining in the second period thanks to a goal from left wing Joel Kiviranta. Neither team scored the rest of regulation or overtime against Oettinger and goaltender Jonathan Quick.

Hintz gave the Stars the win by grabbing the only goal of the shootout. Oettinger denied rookie left wing Pavel Dorofeyev and right wing Jonathan Marchessault before finishing things off with his fantastic stretching save on Cotter.

“I thought we did a good job to grind it out to the end,” Howden said. “Obviously, we want that extra point, but for the most part, I thought we battled hard together.”

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Goalie duel

Oettinger finished with 19 saves to improve to 4-0-0 against the Knights.

Something about the matchup seems to bring out the best in the 24-year-old. He’s only allowed five goals in those four meetings with a .960 save percentage.

Quick made 24 stops to fall to 5-2-2 with the Knights. He allowed fewer than three goals for the second time in his nine starts with the team.

2. Whitecloud’s injury

Whitecloud was hurt with 9:46 left in the third period while engaged in a puck battle in the corner of the Knights’ defensive zone.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb shoved Hintz from behind, causing Hintz to crash into Whitecloud’s left leg. Whitecloud had to be helped off the ice.

Whitecloud missed 21 games earlier this season after Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall crashed into his right leg Dec. 11.

“We’re all hopeful it looked worse than it may turn out to be, but we don’t know until we get home,” Cassidy said.

3. Depth comes through

The Knights, while missing some key players, yet again got help from lower in the lineup.

Howden scored his second goal in the last five games and picked up his seventh point in his last 16. Defenseman Ben Hutton got the assist on the goal. He has five points in six games since coming in for Theodore.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.