3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Home woes continue against Detroit

The Golden Knights lost their third straight game Thursday at T-Mobile Arena against the Detroit Red Wings. It’s their longest losing streak of the season.

Jonathan Marchessault addressed his teammates after Monday’s home loss to Dallas.

The Golden Knights right wing said every player in the locker room needed to step up with the team down key players like captain Mark Stone, defenseman Shea Theodore and more. The Knights needed more of a “20-guy mentality,” Marchessault said Thursday morning.

The team had two days between games to get that collective effort ready. But when the puck dropped Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings, it wasn’t there.

The Knights lost 3-2 in front of an announced crowd of 17,911 at T-Mobile Arena to the team with the fifth-worst record in the Eastern Conference. They dropped three straight for the first time this season, and fell to 13-13 at home.

The Knights (28-16-2), once again, got off to a poor start.

Center Nicolas Roy fumbled a puck in the defensive zone on his second shift, and the Red Wings (19-17-8) took advantage. Center Dylan Larkin fired a sharp pass to right wing Lucas Raymond for a tap-in 2:45 into the game.

It was the fifth straight game the Knights allowed their opponent to score first.

They seemed to stabilize things late in the first period, and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo tied the game with 37 seconds before intermission.

Detroit didn’t go away, however.

Left wing Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:37 into the second after drawing a tripping penalty from defenseman Nic Hague. Fourth-line center Joe Veleno added to the Red Wings’ lead with a wrist shot with 9:35 remaining in the period.

That was enough for the Red Wings to snap an 0-2-1 skid. The Knights struggled to generate offense throughout the game, especially close to the net. Their five high-danger scoring chances at five-on-five were tied for their fourth-lowest total of the season, according to the website Natural Stat Trick.

Coach Bruce Cassidy switched up his forward lines in the third period to no avail. The only goal the team got came from center William Karlsson with 41.5 seconds remaining and goaltender Adin Hill out of the net.

The Knights fell for the fourth time in five games. They’re 2-4 on their season-long, seven-game homestand with only Saturday’s matchup with Washington remaining.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Scoring struggles

The Knights have 15 goals this homestand, including five their last three games.

Their struggles to score at T-Mobile Arena have been consistent all season. The Knights ranked 31st in goals per game at home (2.68) entering Thursday, ahead of only the Anaheim Ducks. They were 30th in shooting percentage (8.33).

The Knights are fourth in goals per game (3.85) and fifth in shooting percentage (11.85) on the road.

2. Husso tastes victory

Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso made 33 saves for his first win against the Knights in six tries.

Husso allowed 21 goals their previous five matchups, including a 4-1 loss in Detroit on Dec. 3. He won his rematch with Hill on Thursday to raise his save percentage against the Knights to .869.

Hill made 22 saves to lose for the first time in three starts, and only the fourth time in regulation all season.

3. No extra All-Star

The Knights’ All-Star Weekend participants will stay at two.

Vancouver center Bo Horvat and Edmonton center Leon Draisaitl and goaltender Stuart Skinner got the last three spots on the Pacific Division roster Thursday.

The Knights will still have goaltender Logan Thompson and coach Bruce Cassidy at the event.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.