3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Pressure, penalties cause problems

The Golden Knights didn’t handle the Pittsburgh Penguins’ forecheck well Thursday and lost the second game of their road trip.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) whiffs on a loose puck behind Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) with Nicolas Hague (14) defending during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) returns to the bench after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Rickard Rakell (67) cannot get a shot past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) with Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Rickard Rakell (67) gets a shot behind Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson with Alec Martinez (23) defending for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) sets up a goal with a pass from in front of Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Carter, center, collides with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Rickard Rakell (67) shoots behind Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, back left, for a goal with Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) defending during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Carter, front, collides with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, rear, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) ties up Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) can't reach a loose puck behind Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) tiffs on a loose puck behind Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) with Nicolas Hague (14) defending during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) ties up Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) sets up a goal with a pass in front of Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Carter, center, collides with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Carter, front, collides with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, rear, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) cannot reach the puck behind Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights' Phil Kessel (8) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The Penguins won 4-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen (42) tries to get off a shot in front of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) with Ben Hutton (17) defending during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The Penguins won 4-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) is checked off his skates by Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The Penguins won 4-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights' Phil Kessel (8) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry deflects a shot during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen (42) tries to shoot in front of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) with Golden Knights' Ben Hutton (17) defending during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen (42) gets a shot past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) for a goal with Brayden McNabb (3) defending during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The Penguins won 4-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) is checked off his skates by Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry deflects a shot during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The Penguins won 4-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) returns to the bench after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The Penguins won 4-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen (42) shoots past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) for a goal with Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) defending during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) returns to the bench after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) heads to the bench after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The Penguins won 4-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) heads to the bench after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy gives instructions during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguin in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy gives instructions during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguin in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The Penguins won 4-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Nic Hague looked to his left. He turned to his right.

The Golden Knights defenseman couldn’t find an outlet to pass to under pressure in his defensive zone. When he did attempt to move the puck, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was right there to pick it off.

The Penguins scored two quick passes later. They were all over the Knights on Thursday in Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena. Their forecheck was relentless.

The pressure resulted in 12 takeaways, 41 hits and 47 shots on goal the Penguins, tied for the second-most the Knights have ever allowed. That was enough for Pittsburgh to win 4-3 and improve to 6-1-1 in its last eight games.

“They were faster than us at the start of the game, and that continued all the way through,” left wing Reilly Smith said. “They were first to loose pucks. They made our breakouts pretty tough.”

The Knights (17-7-1) did start well.

First-period goals from center Jack Eichel and Smith put the Knights ahead 2-0. But Pittsburgh’s energy was always there. The Penguins (12-8-4) had 18 shots on goal in the first.

Those chances started resulting in goals in the second. Left wing Brock McGinn and right wing Rickard Rakell scored to tie the game at 2. Defenseman Shea Theodore put the Knights back in front 3-2 with a power-play goal 1:26 into the third, but the lead wouldn’t last.

Left wing Jake Guentzel put things level again with a power-play goal of his own 6:07 later. Right wing Kasperi Kapanen scored the game-winner 9:25 into the third after McGinn was first to a loose puck in the offensive zone.

The Knights couldn’t find ways to stem the tide. They struggled to break the puck out, exit their zone and create offense. They finished with five high-danger scoring chances at five-on-five, according to the website Natural Stat Trick, tied for their third-lowest total of the season.

The Knights dropped to 1-4 all-time in PPG Paints Arena, their second-worst record in an active NHL building behind Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre (1-5). They lost for only the second time in regulation on the road in 13 games.

“They were harder on pucks than us,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “They played behind us all night. We didn’t handle their pressure below the goal line, specifically, very well.”

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Special teams show up

The Knights still had a chance despite their poor five-on-five play because of their special teams.

Their power play scored two goals in a game for the third time this season. Their penalty kill was successful its first three opportunities before Guentzel scored on a 4-on-3.

The goal did snap an 0-for-17 drought for Pittsburgh’s power play over its last seven games.

“I thought all in all, the five-on-four penalty kill for us was pretty good,” Cassidy said.

2. Penalty problems

The Knights, the NHL’s least-penalized team, took a lot more trips to the box than they’re used to Thursday.

They were called for six minor penalties, tied for their highest total of the season with their 3-2 loss in Calgary on Oct. 18. Three of those went to left wing William Carrier. One interference penalty went to goaltender Logan Thompson, setting up Guentzel’s goal.

“Obviously, you can’t take penalties,” Theodore said. “They have a good power-play unit over there, and they made us pay.”

3. Thompson holds firm

Thompson, penalty aside, played well to give his team a chance to win.

The NHL’s November rookie of the month made a career-high 43 saves in his first start against Pittsburgh. Thompson suffered only his second loss in the past six games.

His counterpart Tristan Jarry made 34 saves to improve to 4-1 against the Knights.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.