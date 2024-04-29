3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Stars hold on to even series

The Golden Knights pushed in the third period, but the Dallas Stars held on in Game 4 on Monday to even their first-round playoff series 2-2.

The Golden Knights leave the ice after losing Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series to the Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) skates onto the ice after the Stars scored an empty net goal during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) skates onto the ice after the Stars scored an empty net goal during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stars head coach Peter DeBoer, a previous Golden Knights head coach, watches an instant replay during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) saves the puck against Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reaches for the puck after Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) tipped it away from the net during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) slams Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) into the boards during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) thwart a shot on goal by Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) stops a shot by Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene (95) during the second period in Game 4 of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) deflects a shot by the Dallas Stars during the second period in Game 4 of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) drives Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) into the boards during the third period in Game 4 of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) attempts to slip a shot past Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) during the third period in Game 4 of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Golden Knights fan watches the clock tick down as the Dallas Stars are up two scores during the third period in Game 4 of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) looks on as Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes another great save during the third period in Game 4 of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights bench reacts after the Stars scored during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights react after the Stars scored during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reacts after referees called a penalty on center Chandler Stephenson, out of frame, during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A referee separates Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) and Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights celebrate a goal by center Jack Eichel (9) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates after scoring during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) scores a goal on Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a glove save while Stars center Sam Steel (18) ducks away from the puck during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stars fans celebrate after their team scored during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Stars celebrate a goal during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights celebrate a goal during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) and defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) celebrate after right wing Michael Amadio, out of frame, scored on Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy watches an instant replay during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) saves the puck while Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) fends off Stars center Ty Dellandrea (10) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights new dragon spews before Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights pre-game show plays before Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights’ new dragon goes off after the Knights scored during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights’ new dragon goes off after the Knights scored during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy, left, right wing Mark Stone during take the ice for Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans head toward T-Mobile Arena for Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Stars on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Vegas Viva cheerleaders parade toward T-Mobile Arena before Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Stars on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elvis impersonator Jeff Stanulis shows off his Golden Knights gear before Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Stars outside T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans watch as the Dallas Stars get loose during warm ups in Game 4 of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans watch as the Dallas Stars get loose during warm ups in Game 4 of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cowgirls dance as the Dallas Stars get loose with a Golden Belle looking on during warm ups in Game 4 of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dallas Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist (5) flicks up a puck off his stick during warm ups in Game 4 of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dallas Stars center Mavrik Bourque (22) flicks up a puck to toss to the fans during warm ups in Game 4 of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dallas Stars center Mavrik Bourque (22) looks off after flicking up a puck to toss to the fans during warm ups in Game 4 of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) battles for a shot against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period in Game 4 of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) shoots the puck against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period in Game 4 of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) has the puck get past him as center Wyatt Johnston (53) is too late scored by Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) during the first period in Game 4 of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by right wing Michael Amadio (22) past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period in Game 4 of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by right wing Michael Amadio (22) past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period in Game 4 of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by right wing Michael Amadio (22) past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period in Game 4 of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) is dejected after being scored against by the Dallas Stars during the first period in Game 4 of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) battles for a shot against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) with center Wyatt Johnston (53) over his shoulder during the first period in Game 4 of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It’s now a best-of-three.

The Golden Knights suffered their second straight loss at home Monday, losing 4-2 to the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of their first-round series at T-Mobile Arena.

The Stars’ win evened the series at 2-2 after the road team won for the fourth straight game. Game 5 is at Dallas’ American Airlines Center on Wednesday.

Center Jack Eichel and right wing Michael Amadio scored for the Knights, who have been held to two goals each of their last two games. Goaltender Logan Thompson made 28 saves in the loss.

The Knights got off to a great start after their shaky first period in Game 3.

They opened the scoring when Amadio poked home a rebound off a shot from defenseman Brayden McNabb with 5:35 remaining in the first period. It was one of the Knights’ 14 shots on goal in the frame.

Dallas responded thanks to a fortunate break.

Left wing Evgenii Dadonov tied the game at 1-1 with 2:08 left until the first intermission when his shot from below the goal line deflected off Thompson’s mask and into the net.

The Knights weren’t deterred.

Eichel scored his third goal in four games 3:09 into the second period to put his team back in front. The Knights couldn’t hold onto the lead again. This time it was because they couldn’t stay out of the box.

The Stars made defenseman Alex Pietrangelo pay for a rouging penalty when right wing Wyatt Johnson tied the game again with a power-play goal 9:45 into the second period.

The goal appeared to give Dallas life. The Stars started controlling play in the offensive zone, which led to left wing Ty Dellandrea — who scored two goals at T-Mobile Arena in Game 5 of last year’s Western Conference Final — putting his team in front after a puck went off his chest and into the net with 1:26 left in the second.

Dallas made sure its 3-2 lead held up.

The Stars took away the middle of the ice in their own zone and forced the Knights to the outside. Few of the 15 shots goaltender Jake Oettinger faced in the third period were dangerous.

The Stars finished things off with an empty-net goal from center Roope Hintz with 1:22 remaining in the third. That evened the series after Dallas fell behind 2-0 following the first two games at American Airlines Center.

“I think everyone knew these games would be like this,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “You look at the four and I don’t think we’ve played a poor game yet.”

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Amadio makes difference

Knights coach Bruce Cassidy’s one lineup change ended up being a smart one.

Amadio made his postseason debut Monday after appearing in 16 of the team’s playoff games a year ago. He scored and was part of the Knights’ best line.

The team had a 17-3 edge in shot attempts when Amadio, center William Karlsson and left wing Brett Howden were on the ice together at five-on-five.

2. Pietrangelo’s rough game

Pietrangelo is working his way back from an illness and an appendectomy that kept him out of the lineup down the stretch.

Monday’s game wasn’t pretty, however. The 34-year-old played a role in two of Dallas’ goals.

His roughing penalty occurred near the defensive blue line and led to Johnston’s third goal in two games. Pietrangelo then turned the puck over at the offensive blue line moments before Dellandrea’s go-ahead goal.

“The last goal we mismanaged the puck,” Cassidy said. “That has got to clean itself up.”

3. Road dominance continues

The first team that wins at home may win the series.

The Knights and the Stars were both strong at home in the regular season. Dallas was 26-11-4 at American Airlines Center. The Knights were 27-12-2 at T-Mobile Arena. It hasn’t translated to the playoffs yet.

Monday marked the third time in franchise history the Knights lost consecutive playoff games at home. They also did so during the 2018 Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals and the 2021 NHL semifinals against the Montreal Canadiens.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.