3 takeaways from Knights’ OT win: Eichel sparks rally vs. Mammoth

Defenseman Shea Theodore scored on a breakaway in overtime, and the Golden Knights rallied from two goals down to defeat the Utah Mammoth on Thursday night.

Utah Mammoth left wing Brandon Tanev (13) falls over Golden Knights right wing Cole Schwindt (22) during the second period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Utah Mammoth right wing Dylan Guenther (11) is driven off the puck by with Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) during the second period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) deflects a shot by Utah Mammoth right wing Dylan Guenther (11) with an assist by Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) during the second period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) takes control of the puck against the Utah Mammoth during the second period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) lets a puck gets past for a score by Utah Mammoth center Barrett Hayton (27) during the second period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) sends a puck forward against Utah Mammoth center Kevin Stenlund (82) during the second period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Utah Mammoth right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) is wedged between Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the first period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) is scored on by Utah Mammoth right wing Dylan Guenther (11) during the first period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) smothers a shot by the Utah Mammoth during the first period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Utah Mammoth defenseman Ian Cole (28) gets a glove to the face from Golden Knights left wing Cole Reinhardt (23) starting a group fight during the first period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Utah Mammoth defenseman Ian Cole (28) gets a glove to the face from Golden Knights left wing Cole Reinhardt (23) during the first period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) advances the puck against the Utah Mammoth during the first period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy talks with his players against the Utah Mammoth during the first period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Utah Mammoth defenseman Ian Cole (28) collides with Golden Knights right wing Jonas Rondbjerg (46) during the first period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Utah Mammoth right wing JJ Peterka (77) loses the puck on a possible shot against Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the first period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Utah Mammoth defenseman Olli Määttä (2) is driven into the boards by Golden Knights defenseman Alexander Holtz (26) during the first period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Jonas Rondbjerg (46) looks to score against Utah Mammoth goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) during the first period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Defenseman Shea Theodore scored on a breakaway with 1:56 remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights rallied from two goals down to defeat the Utah Mammoth 3-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.

Theodore received a stretch pass from center Jack Eichel and scored a backhanded breakaway. The Knights trailed 2-0 in the second period.

Eichel scored twice to go along with his game-winning assist, and goaltender Adin Hill made 13 saves while playing the entire game. He played the first half of the 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Right wing Mitch Marner had an assist in 18:43 in his Knights’ preseason debut, his first game action since signing an eight-year, $96 million contract on July 1.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Marner’s debut

The game didn’t count and there were plenty of open seats. Those in attendance were excited to see No. 93 take the ice for the first time.

Marner was met with cheers as he hopped over the boards for his first shift. He carried the puck into the offensive zone, let a long shot go from the wall that was blocked.

The first time seeing Marner and Eichel together was a mixture of building chemistry and shaking off the rust. Both hadn’t been in game action since the playoffs in May. Both forced plays at times. It wasn’t clean hockey by any stretch.

“That’s part of the preseason games. Just trying to shake off the rust to get your feet under you as quick as you can,” Marner said at morning skate. “Get your breath and your lungs back as quick as you can, in a way.”

The third period showed a sign of things to come. Marner retrieved the puck from below the goal line, fired a backhanded pass to Eichel for a one-timer in close to make it 2-1 at 10:18 of the third.

"Jack Eichel on the feed from Mitch Marner and the Golden Knights are on the board!" 🎙 @BrianJMcCormack Marner and Eichel connect for the first time in gold as the Knights collect their first goal of the game. pic.twitter.com/sfK6NR2yiU — Golden Knights Radio (@VGKRadioNetwork) September 26, 2025

Marner showed flashes, notably with that assist, but it’s clear it’s going to take time.

“I feel like you can train it as much as you want through the summer, but once you really get in a game, it’s hard to kind of match that intensity, the skating, the work ethic and everything like that,” Marner said. “If I get to that as quick as I can, and then from that point, you’re trying to make plays.”

2. More to come from Holtz?

Alex Holtz isn’t in an ideal position.

The 23-year-old restricted free agent is on a professional tryout deal while waiting on a new contract. The numbers game roster-wise doesn’t favor him if the season started today.

But the seventh overall pick from 2020 took some strides in his game.

Holtz was good with his stick, forcing turnovers and making reactionary plays that he struggled with last year. He generated a good scoring chance in the second period that started with good pressure on the puck.

Coach Bruce Cassidy wants to get through the rest of camp before evaluating where Holtz’s game has grown.

“He’s more of a natural top-nine than certainly a fourth-liner,” Cassidy said. “(Holtz’s) challenge would be to produce as that player. His skill set is conducive to that. Can he get out there and separate, create time and space for himself? Finish the plays?”

Holtz started camp skating with Cole Schwindt to indicate he’s in the running to be one of the two extra forwards, but nothing will be concrete until Holtz, if at all, gets a contract.

3. Late scrap

You might haven’t heard of Cole Reinhardt, but he became a fan favorite late in the game.

Reinhardt had an eventful evening. He mixed it up with defenseman Ian Cole earlier in the game, then dropped the gloves with Utah center Gabe Smith in the corner.

Smith got the better of the exchange early, but Reinhardt bounced back to get some shots in of his own.

Smith was called for roughing at 16:04 while Reinhardt went down the tunnel. Twelve seconds later, Eichel tied it with a one-timer on the power play.

"Eichel one-timer scores!" "Jack Eichel with a one-time power play bomb and we're tied at two!" 🎙 @BrianJMcCormack Eichel strikes again late in the third period to tie the game at the Fortress. pic.twitter.com/JOmU3EsMV8 — Golden Knights Radio (@VGKRadioNetwork) September 26, 2025

Reinhardt, a sixth-round pick by the Ottawa Senators in 2020, signed with the Knights on July 1. The 25-year-old has two points in 18 career games.

Reinhardt might not be in the discussion for first call-ups, but he showed he’s not afraid to get in the middle of things.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.