3 takeaways from Knights’ OT win: Marchessault, Eichel spark comeback

The Golden Knights rallied from two goals down in the third period to defeat the Seattle Kraken in overtime Tuesday.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Jonathan Marchessault is built for the moments when the Golden Knights need a goal.

Marchessault delivered once again when needed Tuesday.

Marchessault scored twice, including the game-tying goal with 17 seconds remaining in regulation, and Jack Eichel scored 3:01 into overtime to complete a 5-4 comeback victory for the Knights over the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

The goals were Marchessault’s 36th and 37th of the season. He’s scored five goals the Knights’ last two games to continue to build on a career year.

“He’s always in the right spot. When he gets his chances, he’s going to score,” center William Karlsson said. “The guy’s hot. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen him hotter.”

Left wing Pavel Dorofeyev and Karlsson also scored for the Knights (35-23-7), who won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 6-8. Goaltender Adin Hill made 26 saves.

The Knights took a 2-1 lead into the third period after goals from Marchessault and Dorofeyev offset a shaky start to the second. Seattle right wing Andre Burakovsky opened the scoring at 4:14 of the second period.

The Kraken tied the game 1:55 into the third with a goal from center Matty Beniers. Right wing Brandon Tanev gave Seattle the lead 3:26 later and right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand extended the advantage to 4-2 with 8:30 remaining in the third.

What was more disappointing for Cassidy was the fact the Knights began the third period with a minute remaining on a power play. Marchessault scored on the man advantage in the first period. The Knights couldn’t strike again.

“We sort of found a way to break them down on the previous power play and we got completely away from that,” Cassidy said. “It just looked we weren’t ready to execute, and it got away from us.”

The Knights, like they did in a 5-3 win Saturday against the Red Wings, found a second gear that got them back in the game.

Karlsson scored on a one-timer from the high slot 53 seconds after Bjorkstrand’s goal to cut his team’s deficit to 4-3.

Marchessault then finished off a touch pass from center Chandler Stephenson to tie the game with Hill on the bench. Eichel ended things in overtime with the 200th goal of his NHL career.

“I’m super proud of the lads,” Karlsson said. “It was tough going down two with not much left. To be able to battle back and get it to OT and eventually win it, it’s good for morale.”

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Marchessault stays hot

Marchessault has been lights out since 2024 began and is nearing the first 40-goal season of his career.

The reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner’s goals were his 19th and 20th in his past 22 games. He has 29 points overall in that stretch.

His hot streak will only make the roars for a contract extension grow louder. Marchessault is in the final season of a six-year, $30 million extension he signed in January 2018.

The 33-year-old is the Knights’ all-time scoring leader with 406 points (187 goals, 219 assists).

“He’s lights out shooting the puck and around the net,” Eichel said. “He finds his spot and doesn’t miss. He’s been clutch for us all year.”

2. Dorofeyev states his case

There is going to be competition for lineup spots down the stretch as the Knights get healthy.

Dorofeyev is showing he doesn’t want to come out.

The 23-year-old scored for the second straight game and recorded his career-best ninth goal Tuesday. It was just Dorofeyev’s second game back after being elbowed in the head by New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba on Jan. 26.

The second-year forward appears to have found a home to Karlsson’s left. Karlsson, Dorofeyev and right wing Michael Amadio were responsible for two of the Knights’ five goals and outshot Seattle 5-2 at five-on-five.

“(Karlsson’s) line I thought was good all night.,” Cassidy said. “They were good most of the night creating offense.”

3. Howden returns

Left wing Brett Howden played for the first time since Feb. 20 after an upper-body injury forced him to miss eight games.

Howden started on the second line with Stephenson and right wing Anthony Mantha. He finished with one shot on goal in 12:20.

Howden isn’t the only forward the Knights are expecting back this week. Fourth-line left wing William Carrier could play for the first time since Jan. 4 against Calgary on Thursday. Carrier has been out because of an upper-body injury that required surgery.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.