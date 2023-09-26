3 takeaways from Knights’ preseason loss: Defenseman exits early

The Golden Knights lost their second preseason game 3-2 Monday, and also lost one of their defenseman to an injury in the first period.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Luke Cormier is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche center Maros Jedlicka, left, drives past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton in the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermaid, second from left, is congratulated after scoring a goal by defenseman Wyatt Aamodt, far left, center Peter Holland, back right, and defenseman Bo Byram, front right, against the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche center Peter Holland, right, pursues the puck with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague in the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy, left, fights for control of the puck with Colorado Avalanche center Ryan Johansen in the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden Pachal, left, pursues the puck with Colorado Avalanche center Ivan Ivan in the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Sheldon Rempal, center, catches a flying puck as center Paul Cotter, right, and Colorado Avalanche right wing Oskar Olausson, left, look on in the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Jiri Patera, right, stops a shot as Colorado Avalanche center Ryan Johansen looks on in the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanchecenter Ryan Johansen waits for play to resume in the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev checks behind the net during play against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter, left, fights for control of the puck with Colorado Avalanche left wing Jonathan Drouin in the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche right wing Oskar Olausson, left, collides with Vegas Golden Knights left wing Jonas Rondbjerg while pursuing the puck in the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy, left, argues after he was called for a high stick by referee Tom Chmielewski in the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy, top, looks on from the team box in the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche center Ryan Johansen, left, clears the puck as Vegas Golden Knights center Mason Morelli defends in the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, top, looks on from the team box in the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson looks for a shot by the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Daniel D'Amato, right, collects the puck as Colorado Avalanche right wing Oskar Olausson, left, defends in the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid (56) picks up the puck as Vegas Golden Knights center Matyas Sapovaliv (25) pursues in the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche center Ben Meyers, left, drives past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague, center, and goalie Logan Thompson in pursuit of the puck in the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche center Ivan Ivan (82) collects the puck as Vegas Golden Knights left wing Jonas Rondbjerg, right, defends in the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague, right, knocks the puck away from Colorado Avalanche center Jason Polin (41) in the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Golden Knights, if they didn’t have enough going against them in Monday’s preseason game against Colorado, had two sticks on the ice for four skaters at one point.

Defensemen Nic Hague and Kaedan Korczak both shattered their sticks making blocks during a first-period penalty kill in the team’s second preseason game at Ball Arena in Denver. So forwards Mason Morelli and Jakub Brabenec loaned their twigs to their teammates, then blocked enough shots to survive a harrowing shift in their own end.

Things didn’t get much easier during the rest of the 3-2 loss for the Knights. They had a difficult task from the jump given they flew into the Denver altitude Monday morning after playing in San Jose on Sunday night. They also played with five defensemen most of the game after Zach Whitecloud suffered an upper-body injury in the first period.

The team wasn’t able to overcome it all. The Knights, who played one top nine forward in right wing Michael Amadio and no top four defensemen, finished with 14 shots on goal. That would have been their fewest in a game last season by five.

The Knights dropped to 0-2 in the preseason after losing 5-2 to the Sharks on Sunday.

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to be ready to go,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “That’s the schedule. We got through it better than we certainly did in San Jose. In San Jose we found our game in the second period, really got skating. Tonight, there just wasn’t a lot of room out there.”

The Knights have five more preseason games to continue to knock off the rust. They host the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Rempal stays hot

Cassidy said after the Knights’ second day of training camp that it felt like right wing Sheldon Rempal scored every time the puck touched his stick in practice.

Rempal carried that over to the games, too.

The 28-year-old scored the Knights’ first goal by beating goaltender Alexander Georgiev glove-side on the power play with a sharp wrister. He also finished with a game-high five shots.

Rempal, who was tied for first on the Silver Knights with 25 goals last season, faces an uphill battle to make the NHL roster out of camp. But more performances like this could make him an early call-up option.

“Obviously, I’m a smaller guy, so just try to bring a lot of energy,” Rempal, who is listed at 5-foot-11, said on the Vegas 34 broadcast. “I try to make plays, take care of the puck as well. If I take care of the puck then Bruce can have trust in me.”

2. Thompson returns to crease

Logan Thompson, after a six-month layoff, was back in an NHL crease Monday.

The 26-year-old started a game for the first time since March 23 against the Calgary Flames. He missed all but two of the Knights’ final 31 regular-season games last year with lower-body injuries.

Thompson said he was back to “100 percent” at the start of camp and got through his 30:38 of work unscathed at Ball Arena. The 2023 All Star stopped 10 of the 12 shots he faced before being relieved by goaltender Jiri Patera in the second period.

“It got better as the game went on,” Thompson said. “I felt more comfortable there in the second period. Obviously, it’s been a long time since I was in a game. I felt good. It was a step in the right direction.”

Patera, for his part, gave up one goal on 11 shots faced. It was a nice rebound for the 24-year-old, who allowed five goals on 18 shots Sunday in San Jose. Patera and left wing Paul Cotter were the only players to appear in both games for the Knights.

3. Whitecloud exits early

Despite the loss, the most concerning moment for the Knights was Whitecloud’s exit 9:55 into the first.

The defenseman was hit in the corner his previous shift by Avalanche left wing Kurtis MacDermid. He didn’t return. Cassidy said Whitecloud would be evaluated during the Knights’ off day Tuesday.

The absence did give some of the team’s blue-line prospects extra opportunities. Lukas Cormier, a 2020 third-round pick, had a goal and an assist while playing 22:43. Korczak played 22:42, including 3:50 on the penalty kill.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.