3 takeaways from Knights’ preseason loss: Goaltenders look ready

The Golden Knights got strong performances from goaltenders Adin Hill and Logan Thompson in Tuesday’s preseason game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena.

San Jose Sharks' Givani Smith, left, attempts a shot on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill, right, during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

San Jose Sharks' Givani Smith (54) vies for the puck with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden Pachal (94) during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights' Maxime Comtois, right, knocks the puck away from San Jose Sharks left wing Fabian Zetterlund (20) during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) stops a shot attempt by San Jose Sharks' Filip Zadina, right, during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) shoots around San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob MacDonald (9) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mason Morelli (11) tries to take a shot on San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (36) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob MacDonald, second from left, celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (36) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center Gage Quinney (72) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

San Jose Sharks left wing Fabian Zetterlund (20) skates around Vegas Golden Knights' Layton Ahac during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

San Jose Sharks center Jacob Peterson (24) knocks the puck around Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

San Jose Sharks center Nico Sturm (7) skates up the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

San Jose Sharks center Nico Sturm (7) frights for the puck with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights center Gage Quinney (72) passes the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

It was Gage Quinney the first time and Sheldon Rempal the second.

Twice Golden Knights left wing Paul Cotter threaded a pass across the offensive zone to a teammate streaking toward the net. Twice San Jose Sharks goaltender Kappo Kahkonen pushed hard to his left and got across his crease to make the saves.

The two stops were the difference in the Knights’ 2-0 preseason loss Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena, their fourth in five exhibition games. Kahkonen made 18 saves to complete the shutout.

It wasn’t a sharp offensive showing for the Knights. They had fewer shots than they did in any regular-season game last season and were 0-for-5 on the power play. The team played a younger lineup filled with roster hopefuls and players assigned to the Silver Knights’ camp, and it showed.

The only players with lineup spots locked down who appeared were the fourth-line forwards — left wing William Carrier, center Nicolas Roy and right wing Keegan Kolesar — and goaltenders Adin Hill and Logan Thompson.

“Not too many of the other guys were willing to take the puck inside tonight,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “It’s A, the reason we got shut out, and B, you’re not helping yourself. It’s how you score goals in this league. Get your nose dirty. Who’s willing to do it?”

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Goalies seem ready

As strong as Kahkonen was, Hill and Thompson also were solid.

The two shared the net, and each played half the game. Hill, who got the start, was so locked in during the first period he made a save without his stick. He made enough acrobatic moves during that sequence to draw huge cheers from the announced crowd of 17,406.

Hill saved 14 of the 15 shots he faced before giving way to Thompson. There wasn’t a drop-off, as Thompson stopped 13 of 14 shots to keep the Knights in the game.

Each probably will get one more tuneup before the season opener next Tuesday against Seattle. The two were a strong tandem most of last season and appear to be finding their games as they get more reps.

“They both played well, and if you’re going to take something out of this game tonight, that’s it,” Cassidy said. “Them both getting a fair amount of work and action around the front of the net.”

2. Fourth line looks sharp

As he did much of last season, Cassidy gave his fourth line the start Tuesday.

Carrier, Roy and Kolesar responded with a vintage performance. They stood out among the Knights, creating chances off the rush and forecheck. The team had a 9-3 edge in shot attempts when the group was on the ice at five-on-five, according to the website Natural Stat Trick.

“We can play more physical,” Carrier said. “There’s a lot of minutes out there for us tonight, so you can’t finish every hit like we’re used to. But the offense is there. We’re creating. We’ll keep working on it.”

One new wrinkle for the veterans was that Carrier and Kolesar played on the penalty kill. Cassidy has said he would like to give them some short-handed ice time this season after left wing Reilly Smith was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the summer.

3. Cotter tries to stand out

Cotter made his presence felt in more ways than his passing.

The 23-year-old finished with a game-high five hits as he tried to make his case for a spot in the opening-night lineup. The Knights have an opening at third-line left wing next to William Karlsson, and Cotter and left wing Pavel Dorofeyev are the primary candidates.

Cassidy wasn’t as impressed with Dorofeyev’s performance, calling it “not good enough.” The 22-year-old had one shot in 14:20, a step back after Cassidy complimented his camp after Friday’s 3-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes.

“(Dorofeyev) needs to be better in this situation,” Cassidy said. “Paul Cotter, I thought the effort was there and he got going and tried to be physical and impact the game.”

