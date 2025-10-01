3 takeaways from Knights’ preseason loss: Young players make final push

The Golden Knights gave up three third-period goals and lost a preseason game to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. Here are three takeaways from the defeat.

Golden Knights defenseman Dylan Coghlan (52) skates the puck during a preseason NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Golden Knights gave up three unanswered goals in the third period and lost 4-2 to the Colorado Avalanche in a preseason game Tuesday at Ball Arena.

Center Tanner Laczynski and right wing Joe Fleming scored for the Knights, who have two exhibition games remaining until their Oct. 8 opener against the Los Angeles Kings. Defenseman Dylan Coghlan had two assists in the loss and goaltender Carl Lindbom made 30 saves.

Center Jack Drury and left wing Ross Colton each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, while goaltender Trent Miner made 22 saves. Left wing Joel Kiviranta added an empty-net goal for Colorado with one second remaining.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Lindbom’s roller coaster

Lindbom started strong in his first full game of the preseason, stopping 23 of the 24 shots he faced in the first two periods.

The third was a struggle.

Lindbom, 22, gave up two goals in less than six minutes to cause the Knights’ 2-1 lead to turn into a 3-2 deficit. He was well out of his crease both times while trying to make a play.

Moments like those show Lindbom, a 2021 seventh-round pick, may need more experience before making the jump to the NHL. He is still expected to start the year as the organization’s No. 3 goaltender.

2. Strong second period

The Knights didn’t have many dangerous chances in the first period. They were behind 1-0 at the first intermission after Drury scored on a two-on-one.

Things got better in the second thanks to Laczynski and Fleming’s goals.

Laczynski, 28, tied the game 56 seconds into the period with a rebound goal. He was one of the Knights’ final cuts in training camp last year but has had a quieter preseason this time around. Still, his goal was a reminder he can provide offense when called upon.

Fleming, an undrafted defenseman that’s transitioned to forward, gave the Knights the lead with 8:05 left in the second period on a highlight-reel goal. He danced around a defender in the right circle and fired a shot past Miner.

Fleming, 22, still needs to polish his game to become a potential call-up option for the Knights. But his physicality gives him something to build on as a fourth-line grinder.

More goals like Tuesday’s won’t hurt his chances, either.

3. Last chance for the youngsters

The Knights plan to ice lineups close to the one they’ll use opening night against the Kings in their final two preseason games.

That means Tuesday’s game was the last opportunity for several players bound for Henderson to make an impression on the NHL coaching staff.

Left wing Braeden Bowman and center Kai Uchacz both wrapped up strong preseasons against the Avalanche and should get an opportunity when injuries arise for the Knights. Bowman had two shots on goal in 14:53 of ice time Tuesday.

The Knights will play Colorado again Wednesday, this time at T-Mobile Arena. Both teams are expected to roll out more star-studded lineups the second time around.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.