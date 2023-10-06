3 takeaways from Knights’ preseason win: Cotter completes comeback

The Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in their second-to-last preseason game Thursday thanks to a late goal from left wing Paul Cotter.

Paul Cotter punched his right fist through the air and kicked his right skate up.

The go-ahead goal he scored with 1:17 remaining against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena technically doesn’t count. But it sure didn’t feel like it in the moment.

Cotter, who’s been attempting to secure his lineup spot all camp, put home a rebound to complete a three-goal, third-period comeback for the Knights in their penultimate preseason game.

They trailed 3-0 in the second and 3-1 to start the third, but rallied to beat the Avalanche 4-3 for their second exhibition win in six tries.

The Knights, playing their best available lineup for the first time, were sluggish to start. They appeared a step slow compared to the Avalanche and took four first-period penalties.

The 2023 Stanley Cup winners appeared to grow into the game as play continued against the 2022 champs, however.

Center Nicolas Roy got the Knights on the board 8:48 into the second period to snap the team’s preseason scoring drought of 89:16. Left wing Pavel Dorofeyev cut the deficit to 3-2 right after a faceoff 5:58 into the third.

Right wing Jonathan Marchessault tied the game by deflecting a point shot from defenseman Shea Theodore with 7:57 remaining in regulation, setting up Cotter’s heroics.

The Knights were buzzing throughout the final frame, with the announced crowd of 17,539 providing regular-season energy down the stretch.

They took advantage when captain Mark Stone slipped a backhand pass to center Chandler Stephenson, and the rebound from Stephenson’s subsequent shot bounced right to Cotter in front of the crease. The 23-year-old slammed it in the net, making an emphatic statement about his readiness for the regular season with one exhibition contest remaining Saturday in Los Angeles.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Thursday morning, “I’d like us to start looking like we used to look.”

The Knights delivered, appearing a lot closer to the team that conquered the NHL last season.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Injuries mount

The Knights, while wanting to treat Thursday’s game as a dress rehearsal, were without several key players.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud is out week-to-week after the team announced he had surgery because of an upper-body injury. Whitecloud absorbed a hit from Avalanche left wing Kurtis MacDermid during his fourth shift of the preseason Sept. 25 and didn’t return.

Defenseman Alec Martinez also didn’t play Thursday because of an upper-body injury. Cassidy said he doesn’t believe Martinez’s injury is “anything long-term,” but the veteran is unlikely to appear in Saturday’s preseason finale.

Center William Karlsson remains out as well with an undisclosed injury he’s been dealing with in camp. Cassidy said he thinks Karlsson “will be fine next week” when the Knights begin their season.

2. Special-teams battle

One product of the Knights’ early parade to the box is they got plenty of work on their penalty kill.

They had issues against the Avalanche’s high-powered units, going 3-for-5 on the night. Center Ryan Johansen scored on a deflection from 16 feet out on Colorado’s first opportunity, and center Nathan MacKinnon scored off a one-timer on his team’s fifth.

The Knights at least got a few rounds of power-play practice of their own.

They went 0-for-3 with three shots, but created chances their third time out. Stephenson missed a one-timer, and center Jack Eichel’s shot from in tight was denied by goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.

3. Fourth line does its thing

Cassidy, in his search for a replacement at third-line left wing for Reilly Smith, has had the option of moving left wing William Carrier up the lineup.

He has hesitated because of how well Carrier clicks with linemates Roy and Keegan Kolesar. Thursday was another example of the chemistry that trio has.

The line flipped the ice all night. The Knights finished with a 9-6 edge in shot attempts when the three were on the ice at five-on-five, according to the website Natural Stat Trick.

Roy got the Knights on the board, and Carrier also drew two penalties.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.