3 takeaways from Knights’ preseason win: Eichel delivers star turn

The Golden Knights finished off their preseason schedule with a win Saturday in Los Angeles, thanks to an incredible performance from center Jack Eichel.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) reacts after his shot on goal was unsuccessful during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Florida Panthers forward Alexander Barkov (16) talks with forward Grigori Denisenko (14) and forward Evan Rodrigues, right, during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

It doesn’t matter if it’s the preseason, regular season or postseason. When Jack Eichel is on his game, he’s ridiculous.

The Golden Knights’ Conn Smythe Trophy runner-up finished up an impressive exhibition slate Saturday with a master class at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena: Two goals and three assists in a 7-4 win over the Kings.

Eichel was even better when it counted most. Three of his points came in the third period, as the Knights flipped around a 4-3 deficit to finish the preseason 3-4.

Eichel beat goaltender Cam Talbot with a strong drive to the net nine minutes into the final frame to give his team the lead, set up a power-play goal for linemate Jonathan Marchessault 37 seconds later and finished off the win with a 116-foot empty-net goal.

“He’s a gifted player, right?” Marchessault said. “I’m not that surprised. That’s pretty much what we expect from him every game. He’s a play driver. He’s a horse. We rely on him a lot. It’s definitely nice to see him do so well there.”

Eichel’s star showing capped off an impressive comeback for the Knights. They trailed 2-0 and 3-1 in the first period after goaltender Adin Hill gave up three goals on the first seven shots he faced. They clawed back, getting goals from left wing Ivan Barbashev, center Chandler Stephenson, defenseman Shea Theodore and center Nicolas Roy before Eichel took over.

The 26-year-old’s monster performance gave him two goals and six assists in four preseason games. He tied for the most assists in the NHL during the exhibition season and ranked second in points.

Next up for Eichel? The Knights’ season opener Tuesday against Seattle.

“It should be a great atmosphere,” Eichel said. “Obviously, every night in T-Mobile is special, but it should be a real cool one having the banner raised. And then it’s down to business. It’s another season for us, so I think after that happens, turn the page and start building.”

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Marchessault shines

The Knights’ Conn Smythe winner didn’t let his linemate take too much of the spotlight.

Marchessault was almost as good, recording a goal and three assists. He set up the team’s first goal with a sharp pass to Barbashev and then helped Eichel flip the game around.

The pair’s chemistry appeared to be in midseason form. Marchessault was the one who sent Eichel in on Talbot, then he followed that up by ripping a one-timer into the net on the power play to give the Knights a two-goal lead.

It was one of the Knights’ two goals on the man advantage in five opportunities, helping that unit enter the regular season on a high note.

“Much better,” coach Bruce Cassidy said of the power play. “A lot of good things we talked about yesterday and started concentrating on more now that we have our group.”

2. Howden mans middle

Brett Howden may not be needed at center to start the season.

He filled in on the third line in the Knights’ last two preseason games with William Karlsson nursing an undisclosed injury, but Cassidy said Friday that Karlsson is expected to play opening night.

Still, the Knights can be confident Howden can answer the call if needed based on his work in camp. The 25-year-old, who finished last season on Stephenson’s left wing, was one of the team’s most dangerous players against Los Angeles. Howden fired four shots on goal, tied for the second-most in the game.

He said Cassidy told him he may be asked to bounce between center and wing throughout the year. He’s looked comfortable at both spots so far, which should help the Knights’ depth.

“It took me a game or two in the preseason to get used to center again,” Howden said Thursday. “Once you play it a little bit more, you start to get back in the swing of things. I feel comfortable playing either/or and like that he can use me in both spots.”

3. Waiver pickup

The Knights made an intriguing transaction before the game, plucking left wing Grigori Denisenko off waivers from the Florida Panthers.

Denisenko, the 15th overall pick in the 2018 draft, has no goals and seven assists in 26 career NHL games. The 23-year-old scored 12 goals and 36 points last season in 56 games in the American Hockey League.

Denisenko, interestingly enough, is a huge part of Knights history already. He made his only playoff appearance in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, when his new team clinched its first championship. Denisenko will now likely be with the Knights when they raise a banner to open the season.

The club has been sorting through options at left wing all camp with Reilly Smith getting traded to Pittsburgh in June. The Knights have homegrown forwards Paul Cotter and Pavel Dorofeyev as options, and they brought in left wing Maxime Comtois on a professional tryout agreement.

