3 takeaways from Knights’ preseason win: Shutdown line shines against Avs

The Golden Knights’ new shutdown line looked excellent in the team’s preseason win over the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

The result of Wednesday’s preseason game between the Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche was going to be evaluated harder than Tuesday’s.

This was viewed as closer to a dress rehearsal for the Knights’ season opener Oct. 8 against the Los Angeles Kings. Both sides played their stars after icing less experienced lineups in Colorado’s 4-2 win Tuesday at Ball Arena.

The Knights’ top players made their presence felt Wednesday. Center William Karlsson broke a tie late in the third period to give his team a 2-1 win at T-Mobile Arena.

“We want to get our game in order,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “It’s very important to have a good start to the season.”

Center Brett Howden also scored, while goaltender Akira Schmid made 21 saves in what’s expected to be his last start of the preseason.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Entertaining game

The Knights and Avalanche didn’t disappoint with most of their top players available.

Colorado played three of its top skaters in center Nathan MacKinnon, captain Gabriel Landeskog and defenseman Cale Makar. The Knights iced eight of their top 12 forwards and five of their top six defensemen.

The quality was clear, even though the teams combined for only one goal in the first two periods.

Landeskog opened the scoring with 1:53 remaining in the first. Neither team scored again until Howden’s deflection off a point shot from McNabb tied the game 5:30 into the third period.

It was the Knights’ most entertaining game of the preseason so far.

2. Shutdown line shines

The Knights’ new shutdown line of Karlsson, left wing Reilly Smith and captain Mark Stone was a force all night against the Avalanche.

Some of the team’s best shifts featured those three cycling the puck around the offensive zone. They neutralized MacKinnon’s line defensively. MacKinnon, left wing Artturi Lehkonen and right wing Martin Necas combined for eight shots on goal, but none of their looks were dangerous.

Karlsson also scored the game-winning goal with 5:20 remaining.

Smith forced a turnover behind the net and centered the puck to Stone, who sent a touch pass to Karlsson to give the Knights the lead.

“It’s greasy,” coach Bruce Cassidy said of the goal. “Get it behind, go win a puck, get to the front of the net because I thought they had some opportunities (throughout the game). Sometimes you just got to make a play and get the puck to the net.”

Karlsson jokingly called the goal “simple,” but it was anything but. He credited Smith’s forecheck with making the play.

Defense will never been an issue with Smith, Karlsson and Stone on the ice. But they could be a lethal trio if they can score consistently.

“I liked the way we played today,” Karlsson said. “I thought we found each other very well and we had scoring chances. It’s good to get the pace going against a super dangerous line.”

3. October 1 remembered

The Knights paid homage throughout the day to the 58 people who were killed eight years ago during the Route 91 Harvest Festival at the south edge of the Strip.

The team held its annual blood drive in the parking lot of City National Arena in the morning. The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation made a $1 million donation during the first period toward the Vegas Strong Fund for the construction of the Forever One Memorial. It’s expected to be completed by the 10th anniversary of the shooting in 2027.

“It was obviously a tough start, just how it happened,” Karlsson said. “But I think how the organization went out and supported everything, I think that brought us all together. We gave people something to rally behind.”

Centers Jack Eichel and Colton Sissons, who didn’t play Wednesday, met with first responders during the game.

Jack Eichel and Colton Sissons took some time to visit with first responders from October 1, 2017 who are being hosted tonight by the @VGKFoundation 💛 #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/mLJhrSBkg9 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 2, 2025

“I think the biggest thing is, first of all, you have to have empathy and be part of the community and give back,” Cassidy said. “I think that’s one of the reasons they’ve been embraced here is there are players to this day … that are a big part of the community and want to do what they can to lift spirits, especially in situations like this.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.