3 takeaways from Knights’ shootout win: ‘Not an easy game’

Jonathan Marchessault and Jack Eichel scored in a shootout after the Sharks tied the game with 38.2 seconds remaining in regulation Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores a goal on San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (36) during a shootout of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

San Jose Sharks center Mikael Granlund (64) skates with the puck while Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) reaches to block and Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) skates behind during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jiri Patera (30) cannot save the puck while San Jose Sharks left wing Anthony Duclair (10) skates near the net and Knights defensemen Ben Hutton (17) and Alex Pietrangelo (7) look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (not shown) scored the goal. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

San Jose Sharks left wing Anthony Duclair (10), left wing Fabian Zetterlund (20) and defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) celebrate after Ferarro's goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) passes the puck to right wing Keegan Kolesar, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates upice against San Jose Sharks defenseman Henry Thrun (3) before scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (36) misses a save against a goal by Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (not shown) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (36) saves the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) and center Chandler Stephenson, center right, celebrate after Stephenson's goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (36) saves the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) takes the puck upice followed by Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) and San Jose Sharks left wing Fabian Zetterlund (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates toward the bench after scoring the game-winning shootout goal, securing himself a hat trick, in an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jiri Patera (30) saves the puck against San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

The Vegas Golden Knights, including shootout goal scorers right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) and center Jack Eichel (9), celebrate their shootout win of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) sends the puck up the ice while Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) reacts during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jiri Patera (30) saves the puck against San Jose Sharks right wing Filip Zadina (18) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates his goal with the bench during a shootout of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (36) saves a shot on goal by Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during overtime of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) passes the puck up the ice against San Jose Sharks center Nico Sturm (7) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

San Jose Sharks defenseman Calen Addison (33) and right wing Justin Bailey (90) celebrate a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

The Golden Knights got more of a challenge from the last-place Sharks than in their previous two meetings.

They still managed to come away with the two points.

After San Jose rallied for a pair of goals in the final 3:45 of regulation, the Knights won the shootout to take a 5-4 victory over the Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday night.

Jonathan Marchessault and Jack Eichel scored in the shootout for the Knights (19-5-5), who have now earned points in eight straight games.

Mike Hoffman scored his second goal of the game to tie it for San Jose (8-17-3) with 38.2 seconds remaining in regulation and the net empty after Calen Addison had scored his first of the year to get the Sharks within a goal.

The Knights won the first two meetings of the season by a combined 9-1, but the Sharks came in winners of three of their last four and having scored at least five goals in four straight games.

They gave the Knights all they could handle.

“You’ve got to take care of business, obviously,” Eichel said. “It’s not an easy game. We had an emotional win last night against Dallas, traveled home, and they’re sitting here waiting for us. They’ve been playing good hockey. Very competitive and at the end of a road trip. They gave us all we could handle, and it was just good that we found a way to get two points.”

Marchessault scored twice for the Knights in regulation, and Eichel had an assist to extend his point streak to seven.

His goal in the shootout clinched the victory.

“I just kind of saw what he did against the first and the second shooter and he played pretty deep there, so that kind of works into my strength to be able to just shoot the puck,” he said. “Just looked for a hole and shot it.”

Chandler Stephenson put the Knights up 2-1 late in the second period, scoring for the second consecutive game after going 20 straight contests without finding the net. Brayden McNabb scored his second of the season to extend the lead early in the third.

After Hoffman made it 3-2, Marchessault gave the Knights an insurance goal midway through the final period.

Jiri Patera earned the win, making 35 saves in his first action of the season.

The Knights next host Calgary at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Streak snapped

The Knights surrendered their first power-play goal in the last six games when the Sharks got on the board early in the third period.

It was a bit fluky.

Hoffman tried to put the puck in front as he skated behind the net, but it hit Kaedan Korczak’s skate and deflected past Patera into the net.

The Knights hadn’t allowed a power-play goal since Nov. 28 against the Oilers and had given up just one in their last nine contests, encompassing 24 opportunities for their opponents.

San Jose finished 1-for-3 on the man advantage, while the Knights converted on one of their four chances.

2. Tough start

The game certainly didn’t get off to the kind of start Patera hoped for in his first NHL action of the season.

Defenseman Mario Ferraro scored his first goal of the year on a shot from the point just 29 seconds into the game.

It was the first shot Patera faced this season at the NHL level. San Jose forward Anthony Duclair provided a screen for the shot right in front of Patera, who never appeared to see the puck.

The 24-year-old, who also won his only two previous appearances in the NHL last season for the Knights and is 6-6-2 in the American Hockey League this year, settled in until the final few minutes.

“You never know what’s going to happen when the first shot beats you, but he settled in and made some good saves,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “An unlucky one in front of the net there off a skate, but all in all, he certainly gave us a chance to win and did in the end.”

Patera came up with two big saves in the shootout and earned the victory to improve to 3-0 in the NHL.

He is up because Adin Hill is dealing with a lower-body injury. Logan Thompson had appeared in the last six games and needed a breather after the team played in Dallas on Saturday.

3. #UNLVStrong

The Golden Knights paid tribute to the victims of the UNLV shooting in their first home game since the tragedy on campus.

Players wore a UNLV sticker on their helmets, and coaches had lapel pins representing the school.

There was a moment of silence before the national anthem, which Carnell Johnson performed while wearing a UNLV jersey.

The organization has a long track record of supporting the community in difficult times, starting with the 1 October shooting that occurred just before the Knights’ first-ever game.

“We pledge to be there for our city and do whatever we can to help heal this city,” the voice of public address announcer Bruce Cusick bellowed throughout the arena. “Tonight, we are UNLV strong.”

First responders were thanked before the game, and there was a “Hero Welcome” during a break in the third period as all students, faculty and staff in attendance were recognized.

The Knights Foundation also set up a booth to sell T-shirts featuring a heart around both a UNLV and Knights logo, with all proceeds matched by the foundation and donated to support student services at the university.

