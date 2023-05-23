3 takeaways from Knights’ win: 3 down, 1 to go for Cup finals

The Golden Knights scored three goals in the first seven minutes to take all the drama out of Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and left wing William Carrier (28) celebrate after Carrier scored during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) scores a goal on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) while Stars defensemen Thomas Harley (55) and Joel Hanley (44) can’t guard Carrier during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars fans leave the arena as their team is down 4-0 during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) is congratulated by the bench after he scored on the Dallas Stars during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates after defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, out of frame, scored on Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) while defenseman Jani Hakanpää (2) stands by during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights rally around center Ivan Barbashev (49) after he scored while Dallas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (10) skates for the bench during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights celebrate after center Ivan Barbashev, out of frame, scored on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger (53) helps to remove debris thrown by Dallas Stars fans off the ice during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer looks up at the scoreboard during the first period in Game 3 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Vegas Golden Knights in Dallas, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) misses the save on a shot by Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault, out of frame, while Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) skates against Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpää (2) during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights celebrate after defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) scored during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) takes a hit from Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights gather to celebrate their win over the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights surround left wing William Carrier (28) after he scored the third goal during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) prepares to save a shot by Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights celebrate after Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault, second from left, scored during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) blocks the puck on a Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) shot while Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) prepares to save during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) loses control of the puck on an attack as Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) defends during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood looks to the crowd, as spectators throw things onto the ice late in the second period of Game 3 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) fight during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars fight during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Dallas Stars fan is upset as the Golden Knights lead 4-0 during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars fans yell at the referees after the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill blocks a shot by Dallas Stars defenseman Joel Hanley (44) during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals in Dallas, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger leaves the ice after being pulled during the first period of Game 3 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. Oettinger gave up three goals in the period. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) collide along the boards while competing for the puck during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) watches his goal during the second period of Game 3 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) and Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) compete for control of the puck in the secod period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Dallas Stars linger at the bench as they are down 4 points to the Golden Knights during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars goaltenders Jake Oettinger, center left, and Scott Wedgewood (41) break from play at the bench as their team is down 4 points to the Golden Knights during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) and right wing Reilly Smith (19) chat in between play as they hold a comfortable lead on the Dallas Stars during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrate after winning Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrate after winning Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans celebrate a win while Dallas Stars fan leave the arena after Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) have a disagreement during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) skates to celebrate with right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) after scoring the third goal of the first period while Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29), defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and center Joe Pavelski (16) react during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

DALLAS — Max Domi was sent to the locker room, and the objects descended onto the ice.

The Dallas Stars center showed his frustration Tuesday by taking a cross-checking, roughing and 10-minute misconduct penalty against Golden Knights defenseman Nic Hague with his team down 4-0. The announced crowd of 18,532 reacted by hurling projectiles onto the playing surface, which forced the second period to stop 21.6 seconds early.

The ugly sequence was clear evidence of what has happened three games into the Western Conference Final. The Knights have annoyed, vexed and irritated the Stars and their fans at every turn, taking a 3-0 series lead after a 4-0 victory.

Their latest win has them one away from returning to the Stanley Cup Final. The Knights have gotten this close by driving Dallas to the point of desperation, then soaring above the fray when the temperature gets turned up.

“We got a big win and now turn the page to the next one,” Hague said. “We did exactly what we needed to do – stuck together, scored some big goals. When they started running around, we just kept pushing forward.”

The Knights couldn’t have scripted the start to Game 3 much better. For the Stars, it couldn’t have been worse.

American Airlines Center was amped despite the Stars being in a 2-0 hole after overtime losses at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights zapped that energy immediately when right wing Jonathan Marchessault scored 1:11 in off a feed from center Jack Eichel.

It didn’t stop there. Left wing Ivan Barbashev scored a power-play goal 4:46 later, and left wing William Carrier chased goaltender Jake Oettinger 1:13 after that with his first goal of the playoffs.

Oettinger was pulled for the third time in 16 games this postseason after allowing three goals on five shots. The Knights led 3-0 just 7:10 into the first period, becoming the eighth-fastest team to score three goals in the round before the Cup final.

“We wanted to come out hard in the first,” center Nicolas Roy said. “We were able to do it.”

To make matters worse for the Stars, they had to chase the game short-handed. Captain Jamie Benn received a five-minute major and game misconduct for cross-checking Mark Stone when the Knights captain was down on the ice 1:53 into the first. The Stars lost right wing Evgenii Dadonov to a lower-body injury 9:32 later.

Dallas didn’t come close to getting even on the scoreboard. Goaltender Adin Hill made 34 saves for his first playoff shutout.

The Stars’ aggravation came out in other ways. They took three second-period penalties — one resulting in Alex Pietrangelo’s goal that made the score 4-0 one second after a power play expired — before the one that made fans explode.

Domi was called for cross-checking Hague in the corner. He then hit Hague in the face out of frustration to get his roughing minor and 10-minute misconduct. Hague got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after giving Domi a thumbs-up for his futile attempt at changing the momentum.

The objects hitting the ice afterward led to both teams returning to their locker rooms ahead of schedule. The scoreboard displayed the NHL’s fan code of conduct to discourage future incidents.

The Knights are now in position to win the Western Conference for the first time since their inaugural season of 2018.

It would take a collapse unseen in NHL history for them to not advance. Teams that take a 3-0 series lead in the playoffs are 200-4 overall, and 46-0 the round before the Cup final.

“When some (expletive) stuff happens, we’ve got a lot of guys that are going to step up for one another,” Barbashev said. “But those games, you just got to let it go a little bit, because at this point they might want to get some power-play time. We did a really good job just keep focusing on the game.”

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Hill stops all

Fans had one last gift for Hill to start the third period. He got popcorn thrown at him as he headed back onto the ice.

“I guess everything was just hitting me tonight,” he said.

It was a great line after a fantastic game. Hill improved to 6-1 this postseason and became the third goaltender in Knights history after Marc-Andre Fleury and Laurent Brossoit to post a five-game winning streak in the playoffs.

Coach Bruce Cassidy made sure to point out one save in particular. Hill stopped a short-handed chance from right wing Ty Dellandrea 5:49 in, and Barbashev scored eight seconds later.

2. Barbashev shines

The Knights’ trade for Barbashev keeps looking smarter and smarter.

He had another standout game, recording a goal and two assists for his first-ever three-point game in the playoffs. Barbashev, a 2019 Stanley Cup champion with the St. Louis Blues, has 13 points in 14 games in his first postseason with the Knights.

“It’s everything he does,” Roy said. “He’s physical, really good defensively, and he’s playing well with (Eichel and Marchessault) on the first line.”

3. Howden exits early

Left wing Brett Howden didn’t finish the game because of a lower-body injury.

Cassidy said he didn’t think the injury was serious. Howden has six points in the playoffs and scored the overtime winner in Game 1 of the series.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.