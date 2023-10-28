3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Bouncing back vs. division rival

The Golden Knights rebounded from their first loss of the season to defeat the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday behind a shootout goal from center Jack Eichel.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson reacts after stopping a shot by Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala during the shootout in an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. The Golden Knights won 4-3. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis (61) scores as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague, center, flips over goaltender Logan Thompson (36) and into center Brett Howden, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) clears the puck away from goaltender Logan Thompson (36) and Los Angeles Kings center Quinton Byfield, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) attempts to shoot on goal against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cam Talbot (39) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Kings right wing Alex Laferriere (78) celebrates is congratulated for his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) shoots against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jordan Spence (21) controls the puck in front of Kings goaltender Cam Talbot, right, under pressure from Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) shoots in front of Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) deflects a shot by Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jordan Spence (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague, left, fights with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Andreas Englund during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) is congratulated for his goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, left, celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings with right wing Jonathan Marchessault during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, left, celebrates with center Paul Cotter after stopping Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala, right, during the shootout in an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala, left, celebrates with defenseman Drew Doughty, who scored against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) stops Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (22) during the shootout in an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. The Golden Knights won 4-3. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a shootout win over the Los Angeles Kings in an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, right, blocks a shot by Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) during overtime in an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. The Golden Knights won in a shootout. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (84) skates by as Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after right wing Mark Stone scored during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Logan Thompson snared the puck out of the air, skated out of his crease and pumped his glove.

Shootouts are the Golden Knights’ goaltender’s domain. Opponents should enter into them against him at their own peril.

Thompson stopped all three attempts he faced, center Jack Eichel scored the shootout’s lone goal on his 27th birthday, and the Knights bounced back from their first loss of the season to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

The second point seemed all but assured for the visitors as soon as it came down to Thompson’s ability to stop the Kings’ skaters one-on-one. He improved his save percentage in shootouts to .816, which would be tied for fourth-best all-time if he had enough attempts to qualify.

“Yeah he likes the show, right?” left wing William Carrier said. “I kind of knew if we were going there, I think we had a good chance of winning.”

It took two rallies for Thompson’s shootout skills to be pressed into service.

The first was by the Knights (8-0-1), as they erased a 2-0 second-period deficit by the second intermission thanks to goals from right wing Michael Amadio and left wing William Carrier.

The second came from the Kings (4-2-2). The Knights took a 3-2 lead on a power-play goal from captain Mark Stone 6:26 into the third period, snapping an 0-for-8 skid on the man advantage in the process.

The Kings didn’t quit. Defenseman Drew Doughty fired a one-timer past Thompson with 1:03 remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime.

The goaltender didn’t let the late goal rattle him. Thompson made the final two of his season-high 38 saves in overtime, including an incredible stop on Kings right wing Adrian Kempe.

“He made a good move,” Thompson said on the KMCC-34 postgame show. “I think that was kind of a last-minute attempt because I think he had me beat there if I didn’t stick the leg out. Luckily tonight, it just caught the toe of my pad and stayed out of the net.”

He then turned aside three straight attempts by left wing Trevor Moore, center Pierre-Luc Dubois and left wing Kevin Fiala in the shootout to seal the win.

The Knights improved to 4-0-0 on the road, and extended their point streak to nine games to begin the season. It was an impressive bounce-back after the team’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

“I just thought we were forced to kick it up a gear,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “When we get dragged into the fight that way, we’re more on our toes right away. We’re a really good hockey team because we have skill, we have size, we have some different elements. When we don’t have that, it’s hit or miss, and that’s what happened yesterday as opposed to today.”

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Karlsson’s line comes through

It’s no shock center William Karlsson’s line delivered the Knights’ opening goal.

He’s been a catalyst for the team in the early going, bringing a workmanlike effort to the rink each night. Karlsson’s assist on Amadio’s goal stretched his point streak to six games, the second-longest of his career.

The 30-year-old is tied for the Knights lead in points with 10 this season. He’s also tied for fourth in the NHL in plus/minus at plus-8.

“(Karlsson’s) line has done a real good job for us no matter who’s played with him,” Cassidy said. “Got us going.”

2. Carrier gets on the board

Carrier didn’t celebrate much when he got his first point and goal of the season.

The 28-year-old high-fived a few of his teammates after beating goaltender Cam Talbot with an 81.7 mph wrist shot, but that was about it. The reaction was even more surprising considering it was Carrier’s 100th NHL point, coming in his 381st game.

“I don’t get excited no more,” Carrier said. “It tied the game there. We knew we had a lot of work to do.”

Carrier became the 22nd Knights skater to record a point this season, meaning every one that has suited up for the club so far has gotten on the scoresheet. Carrier also became the 18th player on the team to score a goal. That leads the NHL.

3. Failed challenge

The Knights, despite the result, lost a winning streak Saturday.

Cassidy, in his 600th NHL game behind the bench, lost a challenge on the Kings’ opening goal by right wing Alex Laferriere. It was the first time the Knights, under the careful eye of video coach Dave Rogowski, didn’t reverse a ruling in the regular season in their last 11 tries.

The last time they lost also came against Los Angeles on March 21, 2021.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.