3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Captain leads the way
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone had two goals and an assist in his team’s win against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Mark Stone was shaking when he hugged teammates Chandler Stephenson, Alex Pietrangelo and Brayden McNabb in the corner of the offensive zone.
The Golden Knights captain endured a difficult beginning to Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes. He got chance after chance. Nothing seemed to go in.
Stone turned things around by the end. He had three points in the third period — two goals and an assist — to turn a 1-1 game into a 5-2 victory in front of an announced crowd of 17,711 at T-Mobile Arena.
The win snapped the Knights’ three-game losing streak at home. It also marked the first time in eight games they scored more than two goals at T-Mobile Arena.
“It would have been nice to capitalize earlier in the game,” Stone said. “I was stressing a bit between periods when it was 1-1 because I felt like I should have had like 10. But we stuck with it.”
Stone started the game as snakebit as can be.
He was turned aside from the slot by goaltender Karel Vejmelka 45 seconds in. He was denied from 11 feet away a little more than halfway through the first period. He had a short-handed breakaway stopped 3:01 into the third.
It seemed to be turning into a game of missed opportunities for the Knights (23-11-1). Until Stone made sure it didn’t.
He started by deflecting defenseman Alex Pietrangleo’s point shot past Vejmelka 8:56 into the third period to put the Knights up 2-1. Then he and center Chandler Stephenson helped set up left wing William Carrier on a 3-on-1 to extend the lead to two.
Stone then saved his best work for last.
The Coyotes (10-16-5) appeared to be clawing back after right wing Christian Fischer scored and defenseman Jacon Chychrun drew a power play with 7:50 remaining. Stone made sure to shut the door.
He and Stephenson created a short-handed 2-on-1 only 19 seconds into the penalty kill. Stone’s initial shot was stopped by Vejmelka’s blocker. His backhand swipe at a rebound stayed out. Stone’s third attempt, this time on his forehand, found the back of the net and started his corner celebration with his teammates. It was his first three-point game of the season.
The performance came at the perfect time for the Knights. They won for the second time in their last eight home games, and improved to 18-7 all-time against the Coyotes.
“Every game is different, but I like the momentum we’re building,” Stone said. “It’s a step in the right direction.”
Here are three takeaways from the win:
1. Power play stays hot
The Knights scored their 11th and 12th power-play goals of December against the Coyotes, matching their most in a month in franchise history.
They were 2-for-4 Wednesday thanks to goals from Stone and defenseman Daniil Miromanov. The Knights are 8-for-18 on the power play their last six games. Their fast puck movement keeps pulling defenders out of position and opening up opportunities.
”We’re starting to win that (special teams) battle on a consistent basis,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “That helps you win.”
2. Carrier sets career high
Carrier’s goal was his 10th, setting a new career high in his 34th game of the season.
The fourth-line grinder was elevated to the first line late in the game and took advantage of his time with Stephenson and Stone. His wrist shot from the right circle beat Vejmelka after he patiently waited for the puck on the rush with his two new linemates.
“We were joking on the bench, I said, ‘I’m not scoring, so I’ll give you a try,’” Stone said. “He made a perfect shot, and I don’t think anyone in the league is stopping that one.”
3. Stephenson keeps rolling
The Knights’ leading scorer keeps finding ways to influence the team’s success.
Stephenson picked up two assists against the Coyotes to extend his point streak to six games. He has two goals and eight assists in that span.
Stephenson has 32 points in 35 games.
“We were feeling it and I think we just kind of kept pushing,” Stephenson said. “One (goal) goes in and then two, three and you’re just feeling good after the second and third one.”
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.