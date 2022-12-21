3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Captain leads the way

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone had two goals and an assist in his team’s win against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reaches for a puck after taking a fall during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) fights for the puck against Arizona Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher (51) and center Barrett Hayton (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans cheer during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and Arizona Coyotes center Jack McBain (22) fight for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) fights for the puck against Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) reaches for the puck under pressure from Arizona Coyotes defenseman Patrik Nemeth (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) fights for the puck under pressure from Arizona Coyotes defenseman Josh Brown (3) and goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) looks for an open shot under pressure from Arizona Coyotes left wing Nick Ritchie (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Arizona Coyotes celebrate a score by defenseman Juuso Valimaki (4) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Daniil Miromanov (42) defends against Arizona Coyotes center Travis Boyd (72) and center Nick Schmaltz (8) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) takes a shot to the face during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) watches Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) circle the goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) splashes water on his face during a break in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) defends the goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and goaltender Logan Thompson (36) defend against Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) takes a shot at Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) defends against Arizona Coyotes center Nick Bjugstad (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) watches his shot go in for a score against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reacts after a goal by left wing William Carrier (28) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal with right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) hits a toy flamingo off the ice following a 5-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes in a NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) stops a puck in the air during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates a goal with center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Patrik Nemeth (2) defends against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonas Rondbjerg (46) pressures Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The referee gets in between Arizona Coyotes defenseman Josh Brown (3) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonas Rondbjerg (46) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) goes for a loose puck as Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mark Stone was shaking when he hugged teammates Chandler Stephenson, Alex Pietrangelo and Brayden McNabb in the corner of the offensive zone.

The Golden Knights captain endured a difficult beginning to Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes. He got chance after chance. Nothing seemed to go in.

Stone turned things around by the end. He had three points in the third period — two goals and an assist — to turn a 1-1 game into a 5-2 victory in front of an announced crowd of 17,711 at T-Mobile Arena.

The win snapped the Knights’ three-game losing streak at home. It also marked the first time in eight games they scored more than two goals at T-Mobile Arena.

“It would have been nice to capitalize earlier in the game,” Stone said. “I was stressing a bit between periods when it was 1-1 because I felt like I should have had like 10. But we stuck with it.”

Stone started the game as snakebit as can be.

He was turned aside from the slot by goaltender Karel Vejmelka 45 seconds in. He was denied from 11 feet away a little more than halfway through the first period. He had a short-handed breakaway stopped 3:01 into the third.

It seemed to be turning into a game of missed opportunities for the Knights (23-11-1). Until Stone made sure it didn’t.

He started by deflecting defenseman Alex Pietrangleo’s point shot past Vejmelka 8:56 into the third period to put the Knights up 2-1. Then he and center Chandler Stephenson helped set up left wing William Carrier on a 3-on-1 to extend the lead to two.

Stone then saved his best work for last.

The Coyotes (10-16-5) appeared to be clawing back after right wing Christian Fischer scored and defenseman Jacon Chychrun drew a power play with 7:50 remaining. Stone made sure to shut the door.

He and Stephenson created a short-handed 2-on-1 only 19 seconds into the penalty kill. Stone’s initial shot was stopped by Vejmelka’s blocker. His backhand swipe at a rebound stayed out. Stone’s third attempt, this time on his forehand, found the back of the net and started his corner celebration with his teammates. It was his first three-point game of the season.

The performance came at the perfect time for the Knights. They won for the second time in their last eight home games, and improved to 18-7 all-time against the Coyotes.

“Every game is different, but I like the momentum we’re building,” Stone said. “It’s a step in the right direction.”

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Power play stays hot

The Knights scored their 11th and 12th power-play goals of December against the Coyotes, matching their most in a month in franchise history.

They were 2-for-4 Wednesday thanks to goals from Stone and defenseman Daniil Miromanov. The Knights are 8-for-18 on the power play their last six games. Their fast puck movement keeps pulling defenders out of position and opening up opportunities.

”We’re starting to win that (special teams) battle on a consistent basis,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “That helps you win.”

2. Carrier sets career high

Carrier’s goal was his 10th, setting a new career high in his 34th game of the season.

The fourth-line grinder was elevated to the first line late in the game and took advantage of his time with Stephenson and Stone. His wrist shot from the right circle beat Vejmelka after he patiently waited for the puck on the rush with his two new linemates.

“We were joking on the bench, I said, ‘I’m not scoring, so I’ll give you a try,’” Stone said. “He made a perfect shot, and I don’t think anyone in the league is stopping that one.”

3. Stephenson keeps rolling

The Knights’ leading scorer keeps finding ways to influence the team’s success.

Stephenson picked up two assists against the Coyotes to extend his point streak to six games. He has two goals and eight assists in that span.

Stephenson has 32 points in 35 games.

“We were feeling it and I think we just kind of kept pushing,” Stephenson said. “One (goal) goes in and then two, three and you’re just feeling good after the second and third one.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.