3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Club’s start sets NHL record

The play was so perfect the Chicago Blackhawks never touched the puck.

Center Nicolas Roy won the opening faceoff Saturday to start the third period at the United Center. Then the Golden Knights’ fourth line went to work.

Defenseman Shea Theodore collected the puck and slid it to partner Brayden McNabb, who sprung right wing Keegan Kolesar and Roy on a two-on-one. Kolesar passed the puck across the offensive zone to his teammate, and the Knights led 3-2 just 13 seconds into the final frame.

It was the defining play of the team’s 5-3 victory in Chicago, one that made it the first defending Stanley Cup champion to start 6-0. The Knights are the 27th team in NHL history with a season-opening win streak at least that long.

A key secret to that success is found in the winning play. Roy is tied for the team lead in goals. Kolesar became the 21st Knights player to record a point. The team gets contributions from everyone, which is what makes it so hard to stop.

The Knights haven’t been flawless through their win streak.

There were lulls in their game for long stretches this road trip, which included the trip to Chicago and a 5-3 victory in Winnipeg on Thursday.

But there are so many players who can provide them a spark.

Left wing William Carrier is the only skater through six games without a point, and he missed two of those with an upper-body injury. The Knights’ 16 goal scorers lead the NHL.

Saturday it started with center William Karlsson and right wing Jonathan Marchessault striking in the first and second period, respectively. Karlsson’s goal evened the game after 2023 No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard scored on his first-ever shot at United Center. Right wing Reese Johnson answered Marchessault’s tally to make it 2-2 after two.

Roy’s line then came through with the play of the game. It was his third goal, tied with Karlsson, Marchessault and center Jack Eichel for the most on the Knights.

Captain Mark Stone and left wing Paul Cotter, playing in front of his father, mother and sister, added to the lead in the third by each finding the back of the net for the first time. The Knights had 13 players finish with points in addition to their five goal scorers.

That kind of depth is what separates the club from most of its competition. It also now has it standing alone from every other Stanley Cup champion that’s come before them.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Marchessault steps up

Marchessault, never one to mince his words, said “our line has not been good enough” Saturday morning.

The Conn Smythe Trophy winner did his part to change that later in the night.

Marchessault scored from the slot 7:30 into the second period for his second goal at even strength.

Coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t stop tinkering with Marchessault, Eichel and left wing Ivan Barbashev because of the tally, however. Barbashev — who didn’t record a shot on goal for the third straight game — didn’t play the last 6:17 of the second period. He was put back with his linemates to start the third.

2. Special-teams showcase

The game got off to a clunky start with both sides spending considerable time in the penalty box.

Chicago was whistled for four minors in the first period alone. The Knights were called for two.

Each team struck once on the man advantage. Karlsson’s goal moved the Knights to 5-for-21 on the power play so far, a solid start.

The penalty kill was 4-for-5. The Knights allowed a power-play goal for the second straight game, but improved to 16-for-18 on the season.

3. Hill’s night

Goaltender Adin Hill, despite spending his entire career in the Western Conference, somehow won his first Cup before facing the Blackhawks.

His first start at United Center went pretty well. It would have looked better if right wing Corey Perry didn’t score on the game’s final shot with 15 seconds left on the clock.

Hill made 21 saves to improve to 4-0 this season. He’s stopped 99 of the 106 shots he’s faced for a .934 save percentage.

