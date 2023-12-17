3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Concerns about 2 goaltenders

The Golden Knights defeated Ottawa at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday night, despite losing Adin Hill to injury early in his first game since Nov. 30.

The Golden Knights came into Sunday’s game against Ottawa hoping to correct recent issues protecting late leads.

They may have left it with a bigger concern about the health of their goaltenders.

At least the first issue was put to rest for a while, as the Knights won for the third time in four games to finish this homestand with a 6-3 victory over the Senators at T-Mobile Arena.

Postseason hero Adin Hill got the start in goal for his first game action since Winnipeg on Nov. 30 for what was first deemed a precautionary measure due to a lower-body injury.

He didn’t last long.

Hill made saves on the first two shots he saw, though he didn’t look completely comfortable. Josh Norris then scored on the third as Hill moved gingerly across the crease on a power play, prompting Hill to skate to the bench just 6:25 into the contest.

He was replaced by Logan Thompson, who had started six of the previous seven games. Thompson was also very labored in his movement in the third period, but was able to finish the game.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Hill had been practicing, and the trainers cleared him to play either Sunday or Tuesday. The decision was made to go Sunday instead of letting him sit on a plane.

“It’s unfortunate,” said Cassidy, who didn’t have an update on the extent of the aggravation of the injury. “It’s difficult for Adin. He has put the work in, and he’s worked hard. Everyone thought he was ready to go. Obviously it didn’t work out that way. It happens. Hopefully it’s not long-term again.”

With the game tied 2-2 after the first period, the Knights took control in the second.

After Nicolas Roy got behind the defense on a power play to score with a nifty move on a breakaway that gave the Knights the lead for good, Mark Stone took the puck away on the penalty kill and started a rush that resulted in an assist to Chandler Stephenson for a short-handed insurance goal.

The Knights (21-6-5) weren’t done. Ivan Barbashev scored just before the end of the second period, and William Karlsson opened the third with a power-play goal to extend the lead over Ottawa (11-15-0).

It was a far cry from the first three games of the trip, when the Knights allowed third-period leads to get away even though they eventually won two of those games after regulation.

“I thought when it got to the second period and we got the lead, we kept pushing to extend it,” Cassidy said. “It’s just a little bit of pride knowing that it’s certainly something we’ve done well over the years, so let’s get back to it. I think it’s as simple as that. And that usually comes with good structure, good (line) changes and discipline.”

The Knights showed plenty of all of those things in earning a point for the 10th time in 11 games.

Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist for the Knights, while Stone had three assists and Ben Hutton chipped in with two helpers.

After Eichel’s early tally, Ottawa scored two power-play goals to take the lead before Jonathan Marchessault tied it up before the end of the first period.

Once Roy gave them the lead on a play they saw on film might work against the Senators’ penalty kill unit, the Knights simply took over.

“I think we just didn’t really take our foot off the gas,” Stephenson said. “There’s been a couple of games as of late that I think we sat back a bit and made a little too closer than we should have, and even games have gotten in overtime because of it. So yeah, nice to just kind of keep your foot down and just kind of secure the win.”

Here are three takeaways from the victory:

1. Ailing in net

Cassidy said he doesn’t believe the issue with Thompson will be serious, but the team will await a report from the training staff before embarking for a three-game pre-Christmas road trip Monday. The Knights next play at Carolina on Tuesday.

“I think he’s going to be just fine,” Cassidy said. “Now with our goaltenders here the last year and a half and what we’ve dealt with, I say that optimistically. But realistically, too.”

Jiri Patera was sent back down to Henderson with Hill returning Sunday, but would be available to travel after starting one game for the Knights this week. Isaiah Saville is also healthy and played well in his last start for Henderson.

2. Eichel stays hot

Jack Eichel scored a goal on the first shot of the game in the first period to extend his personal point streak to 10 games.

It’s a franchise record, surpassing a group of five players who reached nine that includes Stone, Karlsson, Max Pacioretty, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

“He’s feeling it right now,” Cassidy said. “He’s got good energy, his legs are there. Like any offensive player, when the points are there, you feel good. Now you’re moving up the list, you know what I mean? He’s comparing himself to elite players around the league, and the points matter.”

3. Special teams turnaround

The Knights failed to capitalize on their first two power-play opportunities, while the Senators converted their first two and grabbed an early lead.

It didn’t sit well with the Knights, who quickly cashed in on their next chance with the man-advantage and then added a short-handed insurance goal.

“I think that’s something that we’ve really been good at this year,” Stephenson, who scored the short-handed goal, said of their special teams units. “It’s helped us win games, create momentum, kind of all the above.”

