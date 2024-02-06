3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Denying Oilers’ shot at history

The Golden Knights stopped Edmonton from tying an NHL record by halting the Oilers’ win streak at 16 at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) has a goal celebrated with teammates over the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow)

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) smothers a shot on goal by Edmonton Oilers left wing Adam Erne (21) during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow)

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) grabs his face as an Edmonton Oilers player skates by during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow)

Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) is mugged by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) as he drives for the goal during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow)

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) drives Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak (27) and goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) down into the net during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow)

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) looks to shoot as Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) gets his stick down during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow)

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) and right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate his goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow)

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) and teammates celebrate his goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow)

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) looks to shoot against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow)

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) deflects a shot on goal by Edmonton Oilers center Ryan McLeod (71) during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow)

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) is grabbed by Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) after pushing Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) about the net during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow)

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) is taken down by Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow)

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) loses his helmet after a big collision with Edmonton Oilers center Ryan McLeod (71) during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow)

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) deflects a shot on goal by Edmonton Oilers center Ryan McLeod (71) during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow)

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) smothers a shot on goal by Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow)

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) yells out after a near miss against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow)

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) controls the puck against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) during the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow)

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) has a goal celebrated with teammates over the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow)

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) has a goal celebrated with teammates over the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow)

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) looks to the crowd after picking up a flamingo after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 ending the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow)

The Golden Knights certainly didn’t want to watch another team make history on their home ice, even if they didn’t want to admit it.

Especially a budding rival.

So the Knights went out and made sure it didn’t happen with a 3-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena to snap the Oilers’ win streak at 16 games.

A victory for Edmonton would have tied the all-time record of 17 consecutive victories set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins.

“It’s two points,” center William Karlsson said. “That’s what matters at the end of the day.”

Chandler Stephenson helped make sure the record would stay safe in Pittsburgh, ripping a one-timer past Stuart Skinner 1:24 into the third period to give the Knights (30-15-6) their first lead of the game at 2-1.

It would hold up, largely because Adin Hill was once again spectacular in net.

The goaltender stopped 30 shots, including a sprawling pad save to deny Leon Draisaitl on a rush with 7:30 remaining, to keep the high-powered offense of Edmonton (29-16-1) in check.

“I wasn’t really focused on (the streak),” Hill said. “We knew they were hot and had won how many ever in a row, but we were focused on playing our game and getting two points. It’s a big rivalry, and for us to do it with a couple guys missing was huge.”

Stephenson’s goal was set up by a feed from behind the net from Jonathan Marchessualt, who was also on the ice when Nic Roy knocked in a rebound off Alex Pietrangelo’s shot in the first period to tie the game at 1-1 following an early short-handed tally by Connor McDavid.

Stephenson added an assist on Karlsson’s empty-net goal in the final minute.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. He’s back

Karlsson played his first game since the Winter Classic on Jan. 1 and had his first goal since Dec. 28.

Coach Bruce Cassidy put the center’s line, which included Jonas Rondbjerg and Michael Amadio, out on the ice to start the game.

Karlsson got a huge ovation as he returned from a foot injury.

“Great feeling,” Karlsson said. “When you’re on the sideline, you always miss the lads. The camaraderie is there, but it’s different when you’re actually playing.”

His absence has been felt on both ends of the ice, particularly with Jack Eichel and William Carrier also out with injuries.

In addition to his 15 goals and 32 points in 38 games entering Tuesday, Karlsson is a top-end defensive player.

He nearly found the back of the net in the first period in what could have been an even more impressive return.

Karlsson fired a shot that appeared to beat Skinner to the short side, even triggering a celebration on the ice and in the stands late in the first period.

The puck, however, had sailed just wide of the post and settled on the netting.

2. King of the Hill

Hill had essentially been out of action for nearly two months due to injury before he was able to play Jan. 23 and 26, winning both of those starts and stopping 76 of 80 shots in the process.

Then the Knights had an extended break for a bye week and the All-Star break.

Hill didn’t miss a beat, however. The league leader in several goaltending categories was phenomenal once again Tuesday against one of the most dangerous teams in the league.

Several of his 30 saves came with a high degree of difficulty, but Hill remained unfazed. The team has now won his last five starts and six of his last seven, with the lone loss coming in overtime to Calgary on Nov. 27.

3. Always dangerous

The Knights discussed several times over the last few days just how dangerous the Oilers can be on the power play and how aware they had to be in those situations.

It turns out Edmonton is still pretty dangerous even a man down.

McDavid’s first-period goal came with the Oilers short-handed, and there was still very little Hill could do on the play.

The league’s fastest skater tracked down a puck after a turnover on a zone-entry attempt and led a two-on-none breakaway with Draisaitl.

McDavid passed to Draisaitl as he approached the offensive blue line and then got a feed back before beating Hill to his glove side.

It was McDavid’s first short-handed goal of the year and eighth of his career. He has 21 goals this season.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.