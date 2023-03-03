3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Goalie stands on head against Devils

Defenseman Shea Theodore scored in a shootout, and the Golden Knights defeated the New Jersey Devils on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) stops a shot at the goal by New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (91) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) reacts after shooting a puck for a score against New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid (40) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) fight for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots the puck for a score as New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid (40) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger (53) and New Jersey Devils defenseman John Marino (6) fight for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates his goal with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Ivan Barbashev (49) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans cheer after a score by the Vegas Golden Knights against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrates his game winning shootout goal with defenseman Alec Martinez (23) during a NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) shoots the puck for a score against New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid (40) to win the game during a NHL hockey game shootout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates his goal with right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrates his game winning shootout goal with defenseman Alec Martinez (23) during a NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Adin Hill made 38 saves in regulation Friday against the New Jersey Devils. He added another eight in overtime.

It turns out, four more in a shootout wasn’t too much to ask.

Hill was spectacular against one of the NHL’s best teams to lift the Golden Knights to a 4-3 win at T-Mobile Arena.

The goaltender — one day after the team traded for two-time Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Quick — authored one of his best performances of the season to earn an improbable victory.

Hill stopped every attempt he faced in the shootout to set up defenseman Shea Theodore’s winner in the fourth round for the Knights (37-19-6).

“It was all him tonight,” right wing Jonathan Marchessault told the announced crowd of 18,033.

Hill needed to be sharp because the Devils (40-15-6) came out flying.

New Jersey used its speed to create all sorts of problems for the Knights’ defense. Their normally tight structure sprung leaks throughout the game, resulting in rare odd-man rushes Hill had to stop.

He was up to the task. He set a season high with 46 saves to improve to 5-1 since the All-Star break. He has a .926 save percentage in that span.

The Knights never needed Hill more than in overtime, when they were outshot 8-0. He turned away chance after chance from the Devils to give his team the opportunity to get two points.

Hill’s heroics capped off a captivating back-and-forth duel between two playoff contenders.

Despite New Jersey’s strong start, Marchessault got the Knights on the board first 7:48 into the first period by firing the puck into the net while falling to the ice. He celebrated his 400th career point on his back.

Right wing Jesper Bratt tied the game for the Devils with a power-play goal with 4:44 left in the first. Right wing Dawson Mercer gave New Jersey a 2-1 lead with 28 seconds remaining, setting a franchise record by scoring in his eighth straight game.

Marchessault tied the game again with 7:10 left in the second. He then set up a go-ahead goal for center Jack Eichel 3:47 into the third. Left wing Miles Wood brought the game level once more at 3-3 with 7:07 remaining in regulation.

Hill, after being beaten for the third time, locked things down from there.

His skaters didn’t give him much help in overtime and didn’t score on their first three shootout attempts. He made sure none of that mattered. His incredible effort helped the Knights improve to 7-0-1 their last eight home games.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. First line clicks

It was a good night for the new first line of Marchessault, Eichel and left wing Ivan Barbashev.

Marchessault recorded his fourth two-goal game of the season and 19th multigoal game with the Knights, tied for the most in franchise history.

Eichel scored his third goal in two games. He has eight goals and 13 points in his last 10.

Barbashev picked up two assists for his first multipoint game with the Knights. He has three assists in his first three appearances with the team.

2. Carrier exits early

Left wing William Carrier left Friday’s game with 2:11 left in the first period and didn’t return.

Carrier has been one of the Knights’ most important forwards despite spending most of the year in the bottom six. His 16 goals are the fifth-most on the team. His 25 points are tied for the 10th-most.

3. Pencils down

The Knights didn’t make another move Friday before the NHL’s trade deadline arrived at noon.

They got all their business done ahead of time, adding Barbashev on Sunday, center Teddy Blueger on Wednesday and Quick on Thursday.

Blueger made his Knights debut against the Devils at fourth-line center, while Quick backed up Hill.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.