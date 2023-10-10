3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Kraken downed after banner raised

The Golden Knights raised their championship banner in front of a raucous sellout crowd Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena that then watched them defeat the Seattle Kraken.

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates his first goal of the season against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) is driven into the boards by Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (24) during the first period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) and Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) watch the puck get away during the first period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans celebrate the first goal of the season against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans celebrate the second goal of the season against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) attempts to score against Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the first period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) holds onto a shot by Seattle Kraken defenseman Gustav Olofsson (23) as Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) trails during the second period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz (17) face off during the second period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) watches the puck hit the post shot by Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen (3) during the second period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and goaltender Adin Hill (33) defend the net as Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) slides away during the second period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) defends the net as Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) and Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) crash into him during the second period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) talks with a referee as Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) chimes in during the second period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) looks to control the puck as defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) checks Seattle Kraken right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) to the ice during the second period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans celebrate the third goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The night began with 22 gold-clad players wrapping their arms around one another, celebrating the symbol of their lives’ work getting raised into the T-Mobile Arena rafters. It ended with that same group raising its sticks in salute to its fans as pink flamingos hit the ice around them.

The Golden Knights raised their Stanley Cup championship banner in front of an electric announced crowd of 18,724 on Tuesday before taking down the Seattle Kraken 4-1 in their season opener.

In between, they served notice to the rest of the NHL. The Knights proved to be a problem for the league last season. They don’t intend to slow down in their seventh season just because they earned some silverware.

The game was a statement almost from the outset.

T-Mobile Arena was near capacity before warmups even began, with fans packed to welcome the reigning champions back to the ice. Just about every player shown on the rink’s jumbotron received a thunderous ovation from the Knights’ largest-ever regular-season crowd.

The banner-raising ceremony happened afterward, featuring a video, a victory lap with the Cup and ultimately a giant slot machine that spit the tapestry out.

Players gazed in awe as the arena blared The Killers’ “Shot at the Night,” and fans in the stands led a booming chorus of “Go Knights go.”

It was a hard scene to follow. And the Knights still looked caught up in it when the game began. Seattle fired the first five shots on goal.

The Knights settled down off a play from their captain, Mark Stone. He fed left wing Brett Howden off the rush, who threaded an amazing pass to center Chandler Stephenson, and the team scored its first goal on its first shot 7:16 into the game.

Right wing Jonathan Marchessault added to the Knights’ lead with 5:03 left in the first, and left wing Ivan Barbashev made it 3-0 1:20 into the second.

Left wing Jared McCann got Seattle on the board 8:19 into the second, but there was never any doubt about who the night belonged to.

Center Jack Eichel capped the win with an empty-net goal with 1:15 remaining.

The Knights, who improved to 8-1 all time against the Kraken, honored achieving their ultimate goal with the kind of creative flourish only they could imagine. Then, they fired a warning shot to let the NHL know they intend to do the same thing one season later.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Hill stays cool

Goaltender Adin Hill cut a relaxed figure despite the chaos unfolding around him in the first period.

The 27-year-old always has been able to project a calm demeanor on the ice, frequently leaning back on his net and kicking his skates in the air. That didn’t change when the Kraken controlled the game early. It also didn’t change when Seattle had a chance to get back into the game late.

Hill stopped five shots during the Kraken’s early barrage to give his team time to settle down. He also made 10 saves on the penalty kill to help the Knights finish 4-for-4, including six stops after left wing Brett Howden got a five-minute match penalty for a check to the head on right wing Brandon Tanev 6:02 into the third.

One of Seattle’s 33 shots found their way past Hill. That made him a winner in the second opening-night start of his career.

2. Marchessault makes his mark

The Knights’ Conn Smythe winner got the crowd to chant “MVP” before the first period was out.

Marchessault opened his account this season with a savvy play in the offensive zone. He pressured Kraken right wing Brandon Tanev, who was trying to find somewhere safe to go with the puck, and then deflected Tanev’s pass past goaltender Philipp Grubauer for his first goal.

It marked Marchessault’s fourth straight season opener with a goal for the Knights. He’s scored in five of the seven in franchise history. He also has seven goals in nine games against the Kraken.

3. Carrier exits early

One difficulty the Knights are facing fast in their title defense is injuries.

They began the season without defensemen Alec Martinez and Zach Whitecloud, who are on injured reserve with lower-body injuries. The team then lost left wing William Carrier in the second period.

Carrier left the ice 7:09 into the period with an upper-body injury and didn’t return. He was a key part of the Knights’ depth scoring last season, scoring 16 goals in 56 games.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.