3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Leon Draisaitl’s effort overcome

Left wing Ivan Barbashev scored two goals, and the Golden Knights held off Leon Draisaitl, who scored four goals, and the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

The puck sank down, and Ivan Barbashev’s hand shot up.

The Golden Knights needed a response when center Leon Draisaitl caused at least one black hat to hit the ice after giving the Edmonton Oilers an equalizing goal 1:35 into the third period.

Barbashev provided it.

The Knights’ trade deadline acquisition came out 1:01 later, tipped a Zach Whitecloud shot below Stuart Skinner’s glove and sent a bolt of electricity through the announced crowd of 18,243 at T-Mobile Arena while pumping his first through the air. The furious, rally-towel waving fans turned up the volume even more when center Chandler Stephenson put the home team ahead by two goals 50 seconds later.

That was the formula the Knights used in their 6-4 victory to take a 1-0 lead in their second-round series with the Oilers on Wednesday night. They stuck to their plan, even when Draisaitl did his best to throw it off track by scoring four goals for the first time in the playoffs.

The result was Edmonton’s first regulation loss since March 11, a span of 22 games.

The Knights’ game plan against the Oilers is similar to the one they used to defeat the Winnipeg Jets in five games in the first round.

They want to defend smart and with discipline in their own end. They want to manage pucks in the natural zone. And they want to get after their opponent with their forecheck on offense.

They followed the script to perfection early.

The Knights scored three goals before Edmonton had its fourth shot. They came back after an early Draisaitl power-play tally with goals from Barbashev, right wing Michael Amadio and captain Mark Stone.

The only downside for the Knights is they deserved to lead the period with a larger lead than they had. Draisaitl cut Edmonton’s deficit to 3-2 11 seconds before intermission by banking the puck off goaltender Laurent Brossoit’s back and into the net.

Draisaitl then became the first player with a postseason hat trick against the Knights with another power-play goal early in the third.

The Knights didn’t blink.

Barbashev and Stephenson’s goals 50 seconds apart gave the team the lead back, one it held onto even after Draisaitl made the score 5-4 with 11:27 remaining.

Center Jack Eichel sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

The Knights are 4-2 in their history when winning Game 1 of a series, and teams are 509-241 (.679) overall.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Shining Stone

Stone’s goal carried significance.

It was his 22nd with the Knights in the playoffs, the most in franchise history. It’s an impressive accomplishment considering he wasn’t part of the team’s run to the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season. Stone has four goals and six assists in six playoff games this season.

His tally Wednesday was a strong response to Edmonton’s attempts to take him off his game. The Oilers took every chance they could to hit, shove or cross-check Stone’s surgically repaired back through most of Game 1.

2. Barbashev’s performance

Barbashev scored two goals in a playoff game for the first time in his career.

The 27-year-old continues to prove he’s been a perfect fit since arriving from the St. Louis Blues. He scored 16 points in 23 games after being acquired by the Knights. He’s now up to five points in six games in the playoffs.

3. Dangerous Draisaitl

Draisaitl’s four goals give him 11 this postseason, four more than any other player.

He became the fifth player in Oilers history to score four goals in a playoff game. He has scored four goals only once in his career in the regular season.

For his career, Draisaitl has 74 points in 44 playoff games (1.68 per game). The only player to score at a higher rate in their postseason career — minimum 10 games played — is Wayne Gretzky (1.84).

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.