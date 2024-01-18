3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Looking dangerous against Rangers

The Golden Knights got a pair of goals from Ivan Barbashev as they pulled away for a win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has preached a renewed focus on discipline and structure with several of the team’s top scorers on the shelf.

It took awhile to find it Thursday night, but once they did, the Knights started to look dangerous again.

“I think our first period wasn’t great, but we came back in the room and it was 2-0,” forward Nic Roy said. “The rest of the game, over the last 40 minutes, we played our game. We kept them to the outside even in our zone, kept the game simple and just played well.”

The result was a 5-1 win over the Rangers at T-Mobile Arena. Ivan Barbashev scored twice, and the Knights got back to their style despite several regulars being out of the lineup.

Logan Thompson made 29 saves in the win for the Knights (26-14-5), including 10 in the first 10 minutes to keep them in the game.

“We had a sloppy start, and he was unbelievable,” Jonathan Marchessualt, who had a goal and an assist, said. “He’s been playing really well the last couple games, and it’s good that he’s finding his game. He’s been consistent, makes big saves at the right time and gives us a chance to win every night.”

Thompson made several big saves during a penalty kill midway through the first period that appeared to get the Knights’ attention. Marchessault got them on the board 1:16 after Byron Froese came out of the box, and Barbashev got the first of his goals three minutes later.

“We had that good PK that got us going,” Marchessault said. “After we got on the board, we just played the right way. I thought we played really well overall, responded really well with the fourth goal and another great PK at the end. A lot of positives there.”

After the Knights allowed 10 shots over the first 10 minutes of the game, they jammed up much of what the Rangers tried to do on offense and surrendered just nine over the next 30 minutes.

The only goal for the Rangers (28-14-2) came on a power play early in the third when the Knights were well on their way to consecutive wins for the first time since a four-game winning streak from Dec. 6 to 12.

Keegan Kolesar added a goal, and Nicolas Roy and Mark Stone each had two assists. Brett Howden had an assist before adding an empty-net goal in the final minutes.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Another injury

The Knights added another name to their growing injury list Thursday, as Michael Amadio was not in the lineup due to an upper-body injury.

It’s not expected to be a long-term issue, but the team did have to call up Sheldon Rempal from their American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson to take his place in the lineup.

Rempal, who had played in 12 career games without a point, including one for the Knights last season, finished with two shots in 7:18 of ice time.

He made his season debut on the third line with Brendan Brisson and Howden a day after scoring four goals for the Silver Knights in a road game at Coachella Valley.

2. Old friend

The Knights didn’t get to see goaltender Jonathan Quick in net Thursday night, as he served as the backup to Igor Shesterkin, but they were able to visit with their former teammate.

Cassidy said before the game he was looking forward to greeting Quick, who was a part of last year’s Stanley Cup run.

“He’s a good guy and he’s having a great year for (the Rangers),” Cassidy said. “He brought experience to our locker room. He had won two cups in LA, so he had been through the ups and downs. … He helped us solidify first place and top in the conference. He played well for us.”

Cassidy particularly credited Quick, who was honored with a tribute video during the first period, with bringing a highly competitive level to practice sessions that helped keep the Knights sharp down the stretch and through the postseason.

“He engaged with guys. At that time of the year, you’re not practicing all the time, and I think he made it great on the guys when we were out there,” Cassidy said. “And just his overall energy level, demeanor, his professionalism, can’t say enough about him.”

3. Hill back on the ice

There have been several close calls when it comes to goaltender Adin Hill’s potential return to the lineup.

Now, he really may be closing in on getting a start.

Hill was on the ice during Thursday’s morning skate and made it through the entire session, doing everything the coaches and medical staff asked of him.

Now the team wants to see how his body responds to the workload before making a determination about his next step.

“I don’t know yet when (he will dress),” Cassidy said before the game. “We’ll see tomorrow how the recovery part goes 24 hours later. That was a bit of an issue in the past. We want to make sure we get through those steps as well, but good to have him back.”

Jiri Patera could also return to practicing with the team as soon as this weekend and could also be available soon, if needed.

Isaiah Saville dressed as the backup goaltender Thursday.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.