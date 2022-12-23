3 takeaways from Knights’ win: New top line keeps making plays

The Golden Knights came back from a third-period deficit to defeat the St. Louis Blues in a shootout Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during a shoot out following an overtime period of an NHL hockey game, at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates his goal against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) scores against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas, as St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (41) looks on. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) falls on St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) tries to shoot against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas, as St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) fells on ice. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) tries to shoot against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas, as St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) fells on ice. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reacts after he scored during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas, as St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) skate away. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) celebrates with Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) loses his balance as he competes with Golden Knights defenseman Brayden Pachal (94) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas, as St. Louis Blues center Noel Acciari (52) looks on. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) tries to shoot against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas, as St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) fells on ice. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates his goal against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) after he scored past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during a shoot out following an overtime period of an NHL hockey game, at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights players celebrate their victory against St. Louis Blues after an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Mark Stone had too many people to high-five.

The Golden Knights’ entire bench poured onto the ice after their captain fired a puck past goaltender Jordan Binnington blocker-side to finish out a four-round shootout.

It wasn’t hard to understand their jubilation.

The Knights played without two of their four leading scorers in center Jack Eichel and right wing Jonathan Marchessault. They didn’t have two of their three main right-side defenseman in Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud.

They also trailed in the third period with 9:15 remaining. They overcame it all to win 5-4 in front of an announced crowd of 18,125 at T-Mobile Arena.

It was no surprise it was Stone and center Chandler Stephenson — who scored the Knights’ other shootout goal — leading the way. Their line came up with play after play when their team needed it.

Stone and Stephenson have had chemistry for years, but they got a new addition the past two games in left wing Michael Amadio. The group seems to be clicking so far.

Stone had a goal and an assist against the Blues. Amadio recorded his second career three-point game. Stephenson had a goal and three assists for the fourth four-point night of his career. He also extended his point streak to a career-high seven games. Stephenson has three goals and 11 assists in that span.

That trio was on the ice when the Knights (24-11-1) took a 1-0 lead on defenseman Alex Pietrangelo’s goal 5:22 into the first period. They were the ones that answered 4:29 into the second after St. Louis tied the game. The group rallied again when the Knights trailed later that period, with Amadio making the score 3-3 only 1:26 before the second intermission.

Stephenson and Stone saved their greatest plays for last, however.

The Knights trailed 4-3 late in the game when Blues left wing Brandon Saad was called for tripping. Coach Bruce Cassidy pulled goaltender Logan Thompson from the net to give the team a 6-on-4 advantage.

Stephenson came up with the game-tying goal with 1:36 left in regulation. Pietrangelo fired a shot that missed the net and hit the end boards, but Stephenson pounced on the loose puck before any of the Blues could react.

He and Stone then came up with two more huge plays to lift their team past Binnington in the shootout.

The win moved the Knights’ home record above .500 at 10-9. They finished their four-game homestand 2-2.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Thompson’s shootout record

Thompson made three saves to improve to 3-0 in shootouts this season. His other two wins came against the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Boston Bruins.

The rookie improved to 28-for-33 (.848) in his career in shootouts. He’s seven attempts shy of qualifying for the NHL record book, but if he did, his save percentage would rank second all-time behind only Marc Denis (.854).

2. Pietrangelo stays strong

Pietrangelo’s goal was his first in 10 games against his former team, which he captained to a Stanley Cup championship in 2019.

It also kept up his recent hot streak. Pietrangelo has five points in four games since rejoining the Knights on Dec. 17. He missed the previous nine because his daughter Evelyn was seriously ill.

Pietrangelo has 26 points in 27 games on the season, tied for the 11th-most among NHL defensemen despite his leave of absence.

3. New faces

The Knights called up right wing Pavel Dorofeyev for his season debut with Marchessault day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Dorofeyev slotted in on the third line with former Henderson teammates Jonas Rondbjerg and Jake Leschyshyn. He played 11:14 in the win.

Defenseman Brayden Pachal was also called up for his third game of the season. Pachal balanced the Knights’ blue line by giving them three left and three right shots. That allowed defenseman Nic Hague to move back to his natural left side to pair with Pietrangelo.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.